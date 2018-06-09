Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council in 2019


2019 Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council

The UN General Assembly elected Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa on Friday to serve as non-permanent members on the Security Council for two years starting in January.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(L to R) The foreign Ministers from Germany, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and Belgium pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after their countries were elected to serve as non-permanent members for two years play

(L to R) The foreign Ministers from Germany, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and Belgium pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after their countries were elected to serve as non-permanent members for two years

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The UN General Assembly elected Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa on Friday to serve as non-permanent members on the Security Council for two years starting in January.

All but three of the 193 UN member states cast paper ballots. Germany and the Dominican Republic each obtained 184 votes. South Africa got 183 votes, Belgium 181 and 144 went to Indonesia.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas -- who was present for the vote -- said his country wanted to be a "strong voice for peace in the Security Council."

"But above all, we want a multilateral world order for the future, based on the rules that we have worked on tirelessly for decades, especially here at the United Nations," Maas added.

The Belgian government said it was joining the council at a "pivotal moment."

"It's a period when multilateralism no longer seems obvious to all, with some even questioning it, even as the planet is confronted with multiple global challenges, including climate change, the (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, the fight against terrorism and illegal migration," it said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas votes during a General Assembly meeting to elect the five non-permanent members of the Security Council at the United Nations in New York on June 8, 2018 play

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas votes during a General Assembly meeting to elect the five non-permanent members of the Security Council at the United Nations in New York on June 8, 2018

(AFP)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country was "humbled and honored by the confidence the international community has demonstrated in our capability to contribute to the resolution of global challenges."

He also expressed concerns about "the emergence of unilateralism and its attendant threat to the international rules-based system."

There are 15 members on the UN Security Council, including the five permanent ones -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members, half of which are elected each year.

Regional deal-making

Each candidate country needed to secure two thirds of the votes in order to clinch a seat.

The Dominican Republic will take its first turn on the Security Council, while the other nations chosen have served before.

Belgium and Germany obtained the two seats for the Western Europe and Others Group after Israel dropped out of the competition.

The results are announced during a UN General Assembly meeting to elect the five non-permanent members of the Security Council play

The results are announced during a UN General Assembly meeting to elect the five non-permanent members of the Security Council

(AFP)

The Maldives, with only 46 votes, lost out to Indonesia for the Asia Pacific regional group's seat.

The African Union made a deal to see that South Africa was elected, while the Dominican Republic took up Latin America's spot after a similar consensus in that regional group.

The five new members will replace Bolivia, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Sweden on the council.

Just before taking up their duties, the elected states get intense training about Security Council protocol and customs.

The ambassadors will each preside over the council for a month during their mandate.

Elaborate nomination process

Each regional bloc has its own process for Security Council candidates. For some, "it's first come, first served," and countries often seek a seat very early on, a diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"You can put forward your candidacy for 10 years," the diplomat added, though others can challenge that spot.

For the current election, "Israel in the end decided to withdraw because it understood it stood no chance and could face humiliation with 30, 40 or even 50 votes maximum," which would trigger its automatic elimination, the diplomat explained.

In the Western Europe group, there is no agreement on who can get a spot. "As soon as it leaves the council after a term, Germany systematically puts forward its candidacy for six or seven years later," the diplomat said.

So before seeking a seat, a country looks at the competitors already listed.

The diplomat noted that the Africa group has a "very sophisticated" process in order to always have three seats at the council, including one Arab country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
Stefan Lofven: Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
In Somali: US military says no civilians killed in raid In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
In Nicaragua: Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Nuclear Accord: Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal Nuclear Accord Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal
Pedro Sanchez: Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance' Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian...bullet
9 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
10 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow...bullet

Related Articles

Jean-Pierre Bemba Congolese warlord faces verdict in war crimes appeal
In Switzerland Voters to place bets on gambling law in high stakes referendum
In Croatia New film explores war's dark shadow over youth
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement
In France Iraqi refugee held on suspicion of IS 'war crimes'
In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials
In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet
Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
In Peru Congress confirms Kenji Fujimori suspension in new vote

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway.
In Canadian Anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam
Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency
In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal
Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli is wanted in his homeland to face charges of spying on politicians and journalists
Tump US approves ex-Panama president's extradition
Facebook is ramping up efforts to be the destination for live streaming of video games, or eSports, ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 set to open in Los Angeles
Mark Zukerberg Facebook out to lure eSports fans with online portal