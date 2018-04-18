Home > News > World >

Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police


Ghanaian Harvard student openly 'assaulted' by Police

In a video which has since gone viral, the Cambridge Police officers are captured taking the Ghanaian Harvard student down, with one of the officers repeatedly punching him whiles he was on the ground.

A Ghanaian student at Harvard University has been ‘assaulted’ by some Cambridge Policemen after reportedly running naked on the streets.

The student, later identified as Selorm Ohene, is reported to have been high on drugs when he was confronted by the Police.

In a video which has since gone viral, the Cambridge Police officers are captured taking the Harvard student down, with one of the officers repeatedly punching him whiles he was on the ground.

play

 

The Police explained that they received a call last Friday informing them about a naked man roaming the streets.

According to them, the student resisted arrest when they confronted him, leaving the officer with no other option than to strike him on the ground to gain compliance.

The altercation has been widely condemned in the UK, with certain quarters questioning the professionalism of the Police.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Cambridge, Marc McGovern, has waded in the matter, insisting the Police it will be thoroughly investigated.

Selorm has, however, been charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and assault, after he reportedly roamed the streets naked.

