Home > News > World >

Giant mosaic unveiled in world's second largest Orthodox church


In Belgrade Giant mosaic unveiled in world's second largest Orthodox church

A four-million-euro mosaic depicting Jesus Christ inside the world's second largest Orthodox church was unveiled in Belgrade on Thursday.

  • Published:
The new mosaic in the Saint Sava Orthodox church in Belgrade cost 4 million euro play

The new mosaic in the Saint Sava Orthodox church in Belgrade cost 4 million euro

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A four-million-euro mosaic depicting Jesus Christ inside the world's second largest Orthodox church was unveiled in Belgrade on Thursday.

The giant mosaic, which weighs 40 tons and was worked on by 70 Serbian and Russian artists, decorates the central dome of the city's Saint Sava Orthodox cathedral.

The unveiling was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday for a two-day visit, alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bosnian Serbia leader Milorad Dodik.

Vucic commended the project for "weaving in millions of glittering pieces into one single message of brotherhood and solidarity" and thanked the lead artist, Russia's Nikolai Mukhin.

The mosaic represents Christ's Ascension into heaven and was financed by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

It was assembled in Moscow for a year before being transported to Belgrade.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the ceremony at the Saint Sava Orthodox church play

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the ceremony at the Saint Sava Orthodox church

(AFP)

The construction of Saint Sava cathedral, which can accomodate up to 10,000 people, started in 1939, based upon the model of Haghia Sophia in Istanbul.

But building was interrupted two years later with German occupation at the start of World War II.

Neglected by former Yugoslavia's communist authorities, the project to finish the cathedral has gone on for decades.

According to a deal signed in 2012, Russia is participating in the decoration of the cathedral dedicated to the Serbian Orthodox Church founder.

While visiting the cathedral, Lavrov also met the head of Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej.

Serbia and Russia, both mainly Orthodox countries, are traditional allies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

World ISIS claims deadly attack at church in Russian region of Dagestan
World Deadly attack at church in Russian region of Dagestan
World Orthodox Jew, unorthodox boxing teacher
World A death in Kosovo stokes fears and threatens peace
Alexis Tsipras Greek PM asks church for restraint in Macedonia name row
Opinion Editorials of The Times
In Turkey Authorities to reopen iconic 'Iron Church' after revamp
Egypt Country Copts to celebrate Christmas after bloody year
Strategy 8 remarkable skyscrapers and mega-projects that will debut in American cities in 2018
Crimea Ukraine, pro-Russia rebels in mass prisoner swap

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'