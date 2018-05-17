Home > News > World >

Global economy to grow than expected in 2018-19,at 3.2 percent: UN


United Nations Global economy to grow faster than expected in 2018-19,at 3.2 percent

The global economy is set to expand faster than expected in 2018 and 2019, the United Nations said Thursday, predicting a new a growth rate of 3.2 percent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A container ship heads out to sea from PortMiami Florida in April, 2018: the UN is predicting faster than expected growth in 2018 and 2019 in the global economy play

A container ship heads out to sea from PortMiami Florida in April, 2018: the UN is predicting faster than expected growth in 2018 and 2019 in the global economy

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The global economy is set to expand faster than expected in 2018 and 2019, the United Nations said Thursday, predicting a new a growth rate of 3.2 percent.

"Growth in the world economy is surpassing expectations and global GDP is now expected to expand by more than three per cent this year and in 2019," the UN report said.

It said that surge reflected "strong growth in developed countries and broadly favorable investment conditions."

The new figures show the rate of expected growth for this year revised upwards by 0.2 percent from earlier predictions made in late 2017, and up 0.1 percent for 2019.

"World trade growth has also accelerated, reflecting a widespread increase in global demand," the report said.

Elliott Harris, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, said that multilateralism, which is facing mounting criticism worldwide, "is not an option, it's a necessity".

In remarks apparently aimed at US President Donald Trump, the report warned that "a shift away from unambiguous support for the multilateral trading system, marked by further trade barriers and retaliatory measures, threatens the strength and sustainability of global growth, with potentially large repercussions, especially for developing economies."

It also highlighted the dangers of "high inequality and the renewed rise in carbon emissions."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pope Francis: Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal
Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
Mexico: As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
Germany: EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution Germany EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution
In Venezuela: Country opposition figures in jail protest In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
Trump: US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet
9 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
10 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet

Related Articles

Sports 10 fun facts about the English FA Cup final
Football US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann
In Israel Ambassador Eitan Naeh exits Turkey as Gaza row mounts
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's 'silence' on 'Israel's tyranny'
UEFA Council criticises Infantino's competition plans
United Nations 68 percent of world population will live in urban areas by 2050
Football Alexander-Arnold gets England World Cup call as Hart, Wilshere axed
Politics Former Israeli sniper says soldiers crossed a ‘red line’ in Gaza that he 'thought we were never going to cross'

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

National Security Adviser John Bolton stands alongside US President Donald Trump as he speaks about the prospects for the summit with North Korea going ahead -- a meeting put in doubt when Pyongyang bristled at comments made by Bolton
Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power
Peace activists in Seoul rally against joint South Korea-US joint military drills
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
Anti-establishment Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, indicated a government deal with the far-right League is immiment after talks with head Matteo Salvini
In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'
Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child
In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids