Home > News > World >

'Good for Britain' if I was prime minister: EU's Juncker


Jean-Claude Juncker 'Good for Britain' if I was prime minister: EU President

Juncker made the comment at an EU summit when asked about a high-level British cabinet meeting chaired by premier Theresa May aimed at thrashing out a plan for a future partnership with the EU.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker says he still assumes Britain will leave the bloc as planned in 2019 play

EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker says he still assumes Britain will leave the bloc as planned in 2019

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a dig at London over Brexit talks on Friday, saying it would be "good for Britain" if he was prime minister.

Juncker made the comment at an EU summit when asked about a high-level British cabinet meeting chaired by premier Theresa May aimed at thrashing out a plan for a future partnership with the EU.

"I am not the British prime minister, it would be good for Britain if I was it, but I am not," Juncker told a reporter who quizzed him on when he expected to get details of the outcome.

"I am commenting on the outcome of the Chequers meeting when I know what is the exact conclusion," Juncker added as he arrived at the summit of 27 EU leaders, to which Britain was not invited.

May took senior ministers to the premier's country retreat of Chequers on Thursday to discuss what economic ties they want Britain to have with the European Union after leaving the bloc in March 2019.

The British PM is expected to give a speech outlining Britain's plans next week.

The EU has repeatedly called on Britain to clarify as soon as possible what it wants in terms of future ties, so that negotiations can move ahead.

Juncker meanwhile said he still assumed Britain would leave as planned in 2019, despite speculation about a repeat of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

"As far as the British parliament and government are concerned, it's for them to make any response to new questions which have arisen in the UK," Juncker said.

"My working hypothesis is that Britain will leave at the end of March 2019."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
4 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
5 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
6 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to...bullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
10 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't...bullet

Related Articles

Military EU doubles Sahel force funding
Brexit EU leaders debate jobs race, budget hole
Martin Selmayr Juncker's 'monster' moves to top EU job
Boris Johnson Foreign Secretary seeks to allay Brexit fears
Jean-Claude Juncker EU's chief defends vision in leadership row
In Bulgaria Country pushes to enter euro 'waiting room'
Politics Boris Johnson accuses Remainers of a disastrous 'betrayal' in trying to stop Brexit
In Romania Parliament approves new government amid concerns over justice reforms
Finance Here are all the world leaders going to Davos this week
Danuta Huebner Shrink EU Parliament after Brexit, MEPs say

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'