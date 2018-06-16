Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Graffiti boys who lit Syria war brace for regime attack


In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attack

"Your turn, Doctor." Seven years after scribbling the anti-Assad slogan that sparked Syria's war, activists-turned-rebels Moawiya and Samer Sayasina are bracing themselves for a regime assault on their hometown Daraa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The detention of Moawiya Sayasina (R) and a fellow teenager in 2011 prompted a wave of angry protests demanding their release, in what many point to as the spark to Syria's nationwide uprising play

The detention of Moawiya Sayasina (R) and a fellow teenager in 2011 prompted a wave of angry protests demanding their release, in what many point to as the spark to Syria's nationwide uprising

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Your turn, Doctor." Seven years after scribbling the anti-Assad slogan that sparked Syria's war, activists-turned-rebels Moawiya and Samer Sayasina are bracing themselves for a regime assault on their hometown Daraa.

They were just 15 when they and friends, inspired by the Arab Spring revolutions they saw on television, daubed a groundbreaking message on one of the southern city's walls in the spring of 2011.

"We'd been following the protests in Egypt and Tunisia, and we saw them writing slogans on their walls like 'Freedom' and 'Down with the regime'," said Moawiya, now 23.

"We got a can of spray paint and we wrote 'Freedom. Down with the regime. Your turn, Doctor'," referring to President Bashar al-Assad, a trained ophthalmologist.

Within two days, security forces stormed their homes and detained the boys, who are unrelated but share a common family name.

"They tortured us to find out who had provoked us to write it," Moawiya said.

The teenagers' detention prompted a wave of angry protests demanding their release, in what many point to as the spark to Syria's nationwide uprising.

"I'm proud of what we did back then, but I never thought we'd get to this point, that the regime would destroy us like this. We thought we'd get rid of it," he said.

The words that sparked the revolution more than seven years ago are no longer visible today, covered up under a coat of black paint.

'All because of us'

Syrian activist Moawiya Sayasina started scribbling anti-Assad slogans in 2011 play

Syrian activist Moawiya Sayasina started scribbling anti-Assad slogans in 2011

(AFP)

Samer, also now 23, remembers emerging from detention in March 2011 to find his whole country in uproar against the government.

"We were in jail for about a month and ten days. When we got out, we saw protests in Daraa and all over Syria," he said.

Violently smothered, the demonstrations evolved into a conflict that has since killed more than 350,000 people and thrown millions out of their homes.

"In the beginning, I was proud of being the reason for the revolution against oppression. But with all the killing, the displacement and the homelessness over the years, sometimes I feel guilty," said Samer.

"Those people who died or fled, all this destruction -- it all happened because of us."

During the first months of protests, security forces rounded up dozens of people in Daraa, including 13-year-old Hamza al-Khatib.

After he was tortured to death, according to his family, he became one of the early symbols of the Damascus regime's brutal repression.

With protests melting into civil war and rebels seizing territory, Moawiya and Samer took up arms in 2013.

But the rebel movement has since fragmented and suffered a string of devastating blows, with the regime with Russian support retaking more than half the country.

Last month, the army regained full control of Damascus for the first time since 2012, and Assad has now turned to the cradle of the uprising against him.

In a recent interview, the president gave Daraa's rebels two options: negotiated withdrawal or full-fledged attack.

'Write it all'

But the young men who first demanded he step down remain determined to fight, as they once wrote, until the regime falls.

"The regime's threats of entering Daraa don't scare me," Moawiya said.

"Assad's regime may have weapons, but so do we. The only difference is he has warplanes and we have God Almighty."

He refuses any settlement for Daraa like those that have preceded it for the armed opposition to evacuate other parts of Syria.

"I'd prefer death to Bashar al-Assad's reconciliation," he said.

Going out on patrol, Moawiya swapped his civilian clothes for grey military-style trousers and a black sweater.

He moved between destroyed buildings with just sandals on his feet, a Kalashnikov in his hand and his eye trained on the horizon for any movement.

Moawiya and Samer lost many friends to the war, including classmates from school who became their cellmates in jail.

"We were a group of young guys," recalled Samer.

Moawiya Sayasina says he remains determined to fight until the regime falls play

Moawiya Sayasina says he remains determined to fight until the regime falls

(AFP)

"Some are dead now. Some fled. Some are still fighting," he said, counting off friends who died in clashes in 2015 or subsequent bombing raids on Daraa.

Moawiya too struck a nostalgic tone.

"We grew up on revolution, on weapons and on fighting. We started to lose friends, to bury them with our own hands. We grew up on war and destruction," he said.

Despite the losses, he insisted: "My opinion of the revolution hasn't changed. For us, the revolution continues."

"When I get married and have a son, I'll tell him what happened to me. I'll teach him to write on the wall whenever he sees injustice -- not to be afraid of anyone, and to write it all."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Italy: Country bans more migrant rescue boats Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
In Glasgow: Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - again In Glasgow Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - again
In Poland: More than 4 million eggs recalled In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalled
Nicaragua: Country agrees during crisis talks to allow probe of deadly unrest Nicaragua Country agrees during crisis talks to allow probe of deadly unrest
Jean-Pierre Bemba: Acquitted former DR Congo vice president in Belgium: ICC Jean-Pierre Bemba Acquitted former DR Congo vice president in Belgium: ICC
United States: Nearly 2,000 minors split from parents at border in six weeks United States Nearly 2,000 minors split from parents at border in six weeks

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from border...bullet
3 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
4 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
5 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World...bullet
6 Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offerbullet
7 In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of pollsbullet
8 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools - againbullet
9 In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake...bullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

In Paris Suburb defies efforts to loosen Salafist grip
In Ukraine Government arrests second suspect in Babchenko case
Opinion Russia wants to play nice with foreigners. Just not too nice.
In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls
In Turkey 3 shot dead during ruling party MP visit: reports
New York Times A chance for putin to woo the world, thanks to soccer and trump
Erdogan Rivals woo Turkey's crucial Kurdish vote
Angela Merkel German Chancellor on tightrope over disputed migrant policy
Football After military wins, Syrians root for ally Russia in World Cup

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited one of the world's great fortunes when he ascended the Thai throne following the October 2016 death of his father
Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of crown billions
Farmer John Duffy loads soybeans onto a truck before taking them to a grain elevator on June 13, 2018 in Dwight, Illinois
In US Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
A National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla fighter stands guard on January 26, 2017 in Alto Baudo, Colombia
Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without agreement
At one point Trump described migration as a big problem for Europe then said to Abe: "Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon," according to an official quoted by the Journal
Donald Trump US president threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report