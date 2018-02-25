Home > News > World >

Greek anarchists smash Novartis office amid bribe scandal


Novartis Greek anarchists smash company's office amid bribe scandal

A Greek anarchist group attacked the Athens headquarters of Novartis on Sunday, Greek police said, amid bribery allegations against the Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

  • Published:
Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office play

Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Greek anarchist group attacked the Athens headquarters of Novartis on Sunday, Greek police said, amid bribery allegations against the Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

Members of the Rouvikonas (Rubicon) group broke the entry box and windows of the offices with a sledgehammer and threw red paint before they fled.

Greece's parliament on Thursday launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office.

Among the 10 senior politicians reportedly named by protected witnesses in a mostly US-based investigation are conservative ex-PM Antonis Samaras, EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and central banker Yannis Stournaras.

They all deny wrong-doing.

The Swiss drug-maker is suspected of having bribed decision-makers and doctors between 2006 and 2015 to build a commanding position in the Greek health market, as well as secure inflated prices for its products.

Rouvikonas claimed the attack in a post on an anti-establishment website saying it came in support of those implicated because they face allegations from anonymous witnesses.

Novartis issued a statement Sunday asking Greek authorities to denounce the Rouvikonas attack and protect the lives of its employees.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Bashar Al-Assad: Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire Bashar Al-Assad Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
In Romania: Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief In Romania Thousands march in support of anti-corruption chief
In Colombia: 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack In Colombia 3 Venezuelans killed in suspected rebel attack
Florida Shooting: After incident, students brace for emotional return to school Florida Shooting After incident, students brace for emotional return to school
In Leicester: No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police In Leicester No sign 'explosion' linked to terror - Police
Brexit: 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday Brexit 'What we make of it': Labour's Corbyn to outline vision Monday

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
4 Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'bullet
5 Kim Jong-Un US seeks UN ban on 33 ships, 27 firms over North...bullet
6 In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on banned...bullet
7 Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing...bullet
8 Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party...bullet
9 Macron France President faces grilling from farmers at...bullet
10 In Mexico Relief turns to horror in helicopter crashbullet

Related Articles

Novartis Greek MPs to back probe into Swiss pharmaceutical giant's bribery allegations
Tech A startup that wants to use stem cells to keep us living longer just raised $250 million
World 3 Giants Form Health Alliance, Rocking Insurers
Finance What we know about the new healthcare company Amazon, JPMorgan, and Berkshire Hathaway are forming (AMZN)
Strategy Here's the list of 15 powerhouse European executives who had dinner with Trump at Davos
Finance Earnings season is here: Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now
Finance Earnings season is here: Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now
Finance Celgene is buying the cancer-drug maker Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion (CELG, JUNO)
Finance 'We can't use old models on new innovation': A top GSK exec says pharma is about to see a massive shift
Tech The FDA just approved the first gene therapy to treat blindness (ONCE)

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

More than a dozen countries contributed to the search for the submarine, which vanished on November 15 after reporting that seawater had entered the ventilation system, starting a fire
In Argentina Vanished submarine crew relatives launch campaign to fund search
Silvio Berlusconi wowed supporters of his Forza Italia party ahead of elections next week
Silvio Berlusconi Shedding past scandals, barrels ahead with comeback
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen
The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team
Russia Military spies hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea