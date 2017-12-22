Grenfell Tower :  UK parliament at risk of that type disaster

Home > News > World >

The Palace of Westminster, home to the House of Commons and House of Lords as well as the famous clock tower, is at high risk of a major fire...

The Palace of Westminster needs full-scale repairs and renovation which could cost 4.3 billion pounds, the outgoing official responsible for the building has warned

(AFP/File)
Britain's Houses of Parliament are in danger of suffering from a Grenfell Tower-style disaster unless urgent repairs are undertaken, the outgoing official responsible for the building has warned.

The Palace of Westminster, home to the House of Commons and House of Lords as well as the famous clock tower, is at high risk of a major fire, according to David Leakey, Black Rod of Westminster, a post responsible for maintaining the palace's upkeep.

As he stood down after seven years in the role this week, Leakey urged lawmakers to back a speedy overhaul of the sprawling site to avert a potential catastrophe.

"I know what the risks are here," he told The House magazine.

"Knowing in detail that the expert recommendation is that you should do this quickly and now, not slowly over time in phases, I know that is necessary in order to prevent another Grenfell Tower happening here."

Leakey added: "If we don't learn the Grenfell lesson, this building could burn down, just like it did in 1834 when there was a decade of delay and procrastination about how or when to refurbish the building."

The blaze which engulfed the Grenfell Tower residential block in west London in June killed 71 people.

A parliamentary report last year recommended that lawmakers decamp from their two chambers for six years while the crumbling building is renovated extensively.

Four years of much-needed repairs are already under way on the site's clock tower, leaving the Big Ben bell's beloved chimes -- which feature on British television and radio news bulletins -- largely silenced since August.

But members of parliament have yet to decide on the details of the so-called restoration and renewal project, and are due to discuss it again in the new year.

The estimated cost of a full-scale overhaul -- £4.3 billion (€4.86 billion, 5.75 billion) -- has left lawmakers reluctant to sign off on the work, according to Leakey.

But he added that "the politicians have a more difficult problem."

"They will see it from the perspective of what is described as 'the Grenfell dynamic -- if we couldn't spend a few million on the cladding of a residential tower block, why should we be spending billions -- and it will be billions -- on refurbishing the parliament of this country?'"

Leakey said he sympathised with that perspective but urged politicians "to find the courage... to take the right decision, and stand by it."

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments