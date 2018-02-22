Home > News > World >

'Gun free' schools are magnets for 'bad people': President


Donald Trump

At a White House meeting late Wednesday with survivors of a shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, Trump suggested arming a select group of teachers to deter mass shootings.

  Published:
The National Rifle Association's (NRA) Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre accused Democrats of seeking to roll back the right to bear arms enshrined in the US Constitution

The National Rifle Association's (NRA) Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre accused Democrats of seeking to roll back the right to bear arms enshrined in the US Constitution

(AFP)
A "gun free" school is nothing but a "magnet" for criminals, President Donald Trump said Thursday, a day after proposing to train and arm some teachers to keep US schools safe.

"Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!" Trump tweeted.



"I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News @CNN &@NBC," Trump tweeted.

"What I said was to look at the possibility of giving 'concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to

...immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions.

"Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A 'gun free' school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!"

At the Wednesday meeting, billed as a "listening session," Trump also promised "very strong" background checks on gun owners.

