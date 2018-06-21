Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Haley slams rights groups after US quits UN council


Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US quits UN council

US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused human rights groups of thwarting a US push for changes to the UN Human Rights Council and contributing to Washington's decision to quit the body.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accuses human rights groups of "unrelenting bias" against Israel play

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accuses human rights groups of "unrelenting bias" against Israel

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday accused human rights groups of thwarting a US push for changes to the UN Human Rights Council and contributing to Washington's decision to quit the body.

In a letter sent to non-governmental organizations, Haley complained that they had played a "deconstructive" role by refusing to support US efforts to take Israel off the council's agenda.

Haley on Tuesday announced that the United States was quitting the rights council, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its members and its alleged "unrelenting bias" against Israel.

"You should know that your efforts to block negotiations and thwart reform were a contributing factor in the US decision to withdraw from the council," said Haley in the letter seen by AFP.

"You put yourself on the side of Russia and China, and opposite the United States, on a key human rights issue."

Haley was referring to a letter by 18 rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to United Nations member-states in May expressing concern that a US draft resolution at the General Assembly could weaken the rights council.

The rights groups had warned that the proposed changes could trigger "hostile amendments," possibly from China and Russia, to undermine the work of the council which monitors human rights crises worldwide.

"Such hostile proposals could enjoy broad support and the US might not be able to stop them," said Human Rights Watch's UN director Louis Charbonneau.

Blaming NGOs

In the end the United States did not push ahead with its proposals at the General Assembly because of lack of support from allies who warned that changes could have unwanted consequences or might fail to win adoption.

HRW executive director Kenneth Roth argued that reforms were underway to improve the workings of the 47-nation Geneva-based council but that the United States "walked away from" that effort and chose instead to "theatrically" quit the council.

"By attacking and blaming NGOs for its own failure, the Trump administration is taking a page out of the book of some of the worst governments around the world," said Charbonneau.

Haley had repeatedly threatened over the past year to quit the rights council unless there were reforms to its agenda and to the election of its members, which often run unopposed as a region's candidate, regardless of their rights record.

Last year, the United States urged African nations to back away from supporting the candidacy of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the rights council, but the appeal fell on deaf ears.

Human rights groups had also raised concerns about giving the DRC a seat at the council, citing the violence in Kasai, the murder of two UN experts who were investigating mass graves there, and the arrests of scores of opposition demonstrators.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In US: 'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell In US 'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell
Trump: US President ends family separations: key points Trump US President ends family separations: key points
In Brazil: Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5% In Brazil Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5%
IMF: Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program IMF Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program
In Afghanistan: 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials
In Spain: Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive In Spain Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of...bullet
4 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
5 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
6 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boatsbullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govtbullet

Related Articles

Hamas US seeks UN vote on condemning group over Gaza
In South Sudan US wants UN deadline to end fighting
Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president
Nicolas Maduro US to push to isolate Venezuela until country's president leaves power
Trump President defends 'Mission Accomplished' claim
Nikki Haley US to impose new Russia sanctions over Syria
Myanmar US pushes for UN resolution on Rohingya crisis
Venezuela Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote
Gaza Draft UN text backs 'international protection mission'
Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

A picture taken during a Syrian army-organised tour shows massive damage in Eastern Ghouta where the UN says forces loyal to Damascus carried out acts during its recapture which amounted to crimes against humanity
In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
North Korean children continue to confront major health challenges according to the United Nations
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
Labour prime minister Gordon Brown made Alan Sugar, 71, a lord in 2009, but he left the party in 2015, citing its "negative business policies"
Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet
Russia accused the United States of "gross cynicism" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced a US withdrawal from the UN human rights council
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout