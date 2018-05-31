Home > News > World >

Hugs and apologies between Kenyan political rivals


In Kenya Hugs and apologies between political rivals

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga and their deputies on Thursday exchanged hugs and apologies, cementing their pledge to promote unity after a fractious and bloody election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenyans were stunned in March when Kenyatta, left, shook hands with arch-rival Odinga. Now reconciliation seems to have been cemented further at a national prayer meeting play

Kenyans were stunned in March when Kenyatta, left, shook hands with arch-rival Odinga. Now reconciliation seems to have been cemented further at a national prayer meeting

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga and their deputies on Thursday exchanged hugs and apologies, cementing their pledge to promote unity after a fractious and bloody election.

The unusual scene unfolded at the country's annual national prayer meeting.

It came eight months after Kenyatta's re-election in a drawn-out poll that divided the nation and left at least 92 dead, according to rights groups.

Longtime rivals Kenyatta and Odinga in March shook hands and pledged reconciliation in a move that stunned the nation, as well as members of Odinga's opposition alliance who said they had not been consulted.

What is now known as "The Handshake" had spurred endless speculation but little concrete action.

But on Thursday, the two men shook off any scepticism by repeatedly hugging each other and calling each other "my brother" at the prayer breakfast.

Vice President William Ruto and Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka also apologised to each other for any election rancour, and hugged.

"We have campaigned against each other, we have said nasty things against each other, and today, I ask forgiveness and I would like to apologise," said Kenyatta.

"Never again shall a Kenyan die because of an election. On my own behalf and that of all those behind me, I tender my apology," said Odinga, who had claimed the election was stolen from him, and whose supporters were the vast majority of those killed by police during protests.

Also present at the event was Supreme Court Chief Justice David Maraga, who rose to international fame as the man who annulled Kenyatta's victory in a first August election and ordered the poll held a second time.

The rapprochement between Kenyatta and Odinga has left the opposition in disarray, and headlines have swung straight onto the 2022 election race and its potential alliances.

Despite the display of unity, numerous questions remain about the concrete implementation of the reconciliation deal.

So far a joint committee has been established to work on a "national dialogue" in a country where politics and ethnic rivalry go hand in hand.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Syria: Bashar al-Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds In Syria Bashar al-Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds
In Ivory Coast: Cotton harvest surges In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surges
In Gaza: Red Cross says health crisis of 'unprecedented magnitude' In Gaza Red Cross says health crisis of 'unprecedented magnitude'
In Italy: Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition In Italy Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition
In Macedonia: New Greek rallies announced name row In Macedonia New Greek rallies announced name row
Massive Imports: EU-US trade tensions at fever pitch as steel deadline looms Massive Imports EU-US trade tensions at fever pitch as steel deadline looms

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
3 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as...bullet
4 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrestbullet
7 In Mexico Journalist found dead in 'pool of blood' at homebullet
8 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
9 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
10 Grey Gold Ivory Coast cashes in on the cashewbullet

Related Articles

In Italy Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
In India Government heads for airline auction flop
Mariano Rajoy Spain MPs begin debating no-confidence motion against PM
Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections
Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
European Union Brussels lies low as Italy crisis continues
In Ukraine Facts about Kremlin critics murdered
In Serbia Rare white bison born at Belgrade Zoo
In Kabul Militants kill one in attack on interior ministry

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting North Korea for the first time since 2009 ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara's embassador to Washington will be back at work shortly after a spat with the US over the new American embassy in Jerusalem
Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Filed by Spain's opposition Socialists, the no-confidence motion aims to oust Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a busy summer of campaigning for Republicans ahead of November's mid-term congressional elections
Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections