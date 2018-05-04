Home > News > World >

Hundreds dead as floods wreak havoc in East Africa


In East Africa Hundreds dead as floods wreak havoc

Weeks of torrential rain after a long drought have turned from blessing to curse, killing hundreds of people and displacing hundreds of thousands of others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Villagers at Onkolde in Kenya's Tana River delta region struggled with flood water after the river burst its banks. More than 60,000 people have displaced from the area, according to the Kenya Red Cross. play

Villagers at Onkolde in Kenya's Tana River delta region struggled with flood water after the river burst its banks. More than 60,000 people have displaced from the area, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Weeks of torrential rain after a long drought have turned from blessing to curse, killing hundreds of people and displacing hundreds of thousands of others.

In Kenya, which had suffered from three failed rainy seasons, 120 people have died in two months, including eight who were swept off a bridge in a flashflood Thursday night outside the capital, witnesses said.

The Red Cross appealed for $5 million (four million euros) to help those affected.

Since early March, "112 people have lost their lives countrywide," Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet told a press conference Friday, not including Thursday night's incident.

Flooding has washed away bridges and homes, with the military airlifting residents from submerged houses in some parts of the country.

"About 48,177 households have been displaced so far and this translates to 260,200 people," Gullet said.

He said over 21,000 acres (8,500 hectares) of crops had been destroyed and some 20,000 animals washed away.

On Monday the government announced that up to 100 schools would not open for the second term due to flooding.

Somalia, also struck by a severe drought, has received heavy rains and the south-central town of Beledweyne was engulfed by flood waters after the Shabelle river burst its banks.

The peacekeeping force AMISOM stepped in to evacuate some 10,000 residents, according to its Twitter account.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed visited the district on Tuesday.

A woman clutches her baby in a storum-flooded shelter at Dadaab in northeastern Kenya, one of the biggest refugee complexes in the world. Dadaab houses 235,000 people, many of them Somalis play

A woman clutches her baby in a storum-flooded shelter at Dadaab in northeastern Kenya, one of the biggest refugee complexes in the world. Dadaab houses 235,000 people, many of them Somalis

(AFP)

"I came here to Beledweyne to share with you the pain and hardships caused by the devastating floods, I know that there are more than 100,000 people displaced from their homes because of the floods and many others still stranded inside town," he said.

Food prices to rise

Several other major towns along the river have also been affected and local NGO worker Abdulahi Liban told AFP there were concerns of water-borne diseases breaking out.

Rwanda has also been seriously affected by the deluge. Its ministry of disaster management said 116 people had died and 207 had been injured in flooding and landslides since January.

The ministry said floods had destroyed 120 houses, 23 roads, seven churches, and killed 705 livestock while also destroying 11,300 acres of crops.

Torrential rains have also hit Tanzania, where 14 people died in April, as well as Uganda where flash floods have destroyed homes and left at least three dead, according to police in both countries.

Authorities have warned that the deluge will continue.

"The heavy rains are still on and we advise people to take precaution. Farms have been destroyed and roads made impassible. This will cause food prices to go up as we have already experienced in some parts of the country," said Uganda's minister for disaster preparedness, Musa Ecweru.

A severe drought across East Africa last year left Somalia on the brink of famine, while more than three million required food aid in Kenya and almost eight million needed aid in Ethiopia. Food prices and inflation soared in the region as a result.

burs-fb/tmc/ri

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

NGO: DR Congo planning to allow oil exploration in national parks NGO DR Congo planning to allow oil exploration in national parks
Doina Cornea: Romanian anti-communist icon dies at 88 Doina Cornea Romanian anti-communist icon dies at 88
In India: Dust storm toll rises with more wild weather forecast In India Dust storm toll rises with more wild weather forecast
French Republic: Pro-France rally as Macron visits New Caledonia ahead of independence vote French Republic Pro-France rally as Macron visits New Caledonia ahead of independence vote
Malaysia: Singapore-Kuala Lumpur is world's busiest international air route Malaysia Singapore-Kuala Lumpur is world's busiest international air route
NATO: New collision between Greek, Turkish ships in Aegean NATO New collision between Greek, Turkish ships in Aegean

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
3 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
6 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
7 In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12bullet
8 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
9 UK Country admits 'serious' cancer screening failure for...bullet
10 In India Gangster sentenced to life in prison for...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Zimbabwe's opposition leader has pledged to rid the country of Chinese investment
Opinion Political arrests, yes. Gang violence, no. What it takes to get asylum in the U.S.
World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing polluted air - says WHO
Finance There's been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley — and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology (MS)
Politics Here's how 10 of the largest and most important tank battles in history played out
East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest...bullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Lebanon prepares to hold its first parliamentary election in nine years on May 6, 2018 with ruling parties seeking to preserve a fragile power-sharing arrangement despite regional tensions
Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as Lebanon votes
Seen as bearers of high culture, the The Swedish Academy, founded in 1786, is traditionally known for its integrity and discretion
Sex Crime 2018 Nobel Literature Prize postponed after #MeToo turmoil
Air France-KLM chief Jean-Marc Janaillac has said he will quit if workers at Air France reject the company's latest wage offer
Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unions