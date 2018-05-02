Home > News > World >

Hungary rejects Euro-African declaration on migration


Hungary Country rejects Euro-African declaration on migration

Hungary on Wednesday refused to sign a declaration recognising the advantages of migration, despite its adoption by more than 50 European and African countries at a Morocco conference.

  • Published:
Migrants are arrested by Hungarian police in Bicske, west of Budapest, as they attempt reach the Austrian border on September 3, 2015 play

Migrants are arrested by Hungarian police in Bicske, west of Budapest, as they attempt reach the Austrian border on September 3, 2015

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hungary on Wednesday refused to sign a declaration recognising the advantages of migration, despite its adoption by more than 50 European and African countries at a Morocco conference.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto slammed the declaration for portraying migration as "a phenomenon that is necessarily only good and favourable and which obviously contributes to the global development".

"We think this is a unbalanced approach and we disagree with it," he said.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban was re-elected last month on a hardline anti-immigration platform which has seen him clash with Brussels and draw criticism from rights groups.

A Council of Europe report last week criticised the country for failing to do enough to identify potential victims of human trafficking in its "transit zones" for migrants and asylum seekers.

The Morocco declaration called for an "approach based on human rights" and the "protection of migrants in vulnerable situations" as well as efforts to tackle racism and discrimination.

It also covered illegal immigration and ways to help migrants return home, key talking points for European nations which have seen an influx of migrants in recent years.

It was signed by representatives from 27 European and 28 African countries at a conference on migration and development in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

European Union migration commissioner Dimitri Avramopoulos praised the declaration.

"Committed to strengthen our cooperation to address root causes, reduce irregular migration and enhance protection and legal channels," he tweeted.

"Europe and Africa need each other more than ever."

But Hungary's foreign minister said the focus should be "on how to stop illegal migration and not how to encourage it".

"We should not and must not deny that migration has very serious security aspects, it is unacceptable that such an aspect is totally left out from an international document," Szijarto said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said Hungary's stance would "in no way diminish the determination of other European members" to find a common response to migration.

His Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita said migration is "too rich to be reduced to irregular immigration", appealing to European countries to "go beyond border control and the fight against migrant trafficking".

Morocco will host a United Nations migration summit in December, aimed at reaching a global accord.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Macron: French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal
In Portugal: Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices In Portugal Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices
In Paris: 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence In Paris 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence
Wang Yi: China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea Wang Yi China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea
Emmanuel Macron: French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific Emmanuel Macron French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific
In Asia: Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands In Asia Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
6 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
7 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'bullet

Related Articles

In Belgium Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Politics NATO is boosting its armor in Europe — and US tanks just marched on German roads for the first time in 15 years
Finance Trump earns more than six times the average American as president — here's how much 32 world leaders make compared to the citizens in their country
Viktor Orban Hungary criticised over migrant 'transit zones'
In Hungary Tens of thousands of people rally in new anti-Orban protest
Emmanuel Macron French President warns Europe against 'authoritarianism'
Choi Eun-hee South Korean actress once kidnapped by North dies at 91
Viktor Orban Hungarian people want to 'stop Soros', PM says
In Hungary Orban win brings headaches for Brussels
Mateusz Morawiecki Poland's PM hails victory of Hungarian populist Orban

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Protesters say they will stay on the streets until opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is elected prime minister
In Armenia Tens of thousands protesters shut down capital
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Mahmud Abbas US, Israel condemn Palestinian president over 'anti-Semitic' comments
The Solaris luxury seaside building where jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva allegedly owns a triplex apartment that he received as a bribe, a charge he denies
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
The Indian capital New Delhi is one of many world cities struggling to deal with air pollution
World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing polluted air - says WHO