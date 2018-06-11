Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

I.Coast to destroy cocoa trees in fight against virus


Swollen Shoot I.Coast to destroy cocoa trees in fight against virus

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, announced Monday it would rip up 100,000 hectares (250,000 acres) of cocoa trees in a bid to roll back a plant virus called swollen shoot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ivory Coast supplies two million tonnes of cocoa to the world market annually play

Ivory Coast supplies two million tonnes of cocoa to the world market annually

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, announced Monday it would rip up 100,000 hectares (250,000 acres) of cocoa trees in a bid to roll back a plant virus called swollen shoot.

The operation will take place in the southwest and west of the country, the heart of the cocoa production belt, said Gneneyeri Sileu, in charge of plant protection strategy at the agriculture ministry.

The operation will cost 22 billion CFA francs (33.5 million euros, $40 million), he said.

Over the first three years, cacao trees will be ripped out -- the land will then be quarantined for a further two years to prevent the virus from bouncing back.

"In this particular context, there are no plans to systematically replant the 100,000 hectares," said Silue, who added that the operation would not have a major impact on national production.

Ivory Coast supplies two million tonnes of cocoa to the world market annually.

Cacao swollen shoot virus disease (CSSVD) is an insect-borne pathogen that typically affects a tree's harvest in the first year of production and then kills the tree within three or four years.

There is no treatment -- the only solution is to pull out and destroy infected trees.

The current outbreak was first recorded in 2004 in the central region of Marahoue, where it has destroyed more than 8,000 hectares, according to the National Centre of Agronomic Research.

CSSVD also affects neighbouring Ghana, the world's number two producer, where it was first discovered in 1936.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

G7 Summit: Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history books G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history books
Burundian Soldier: UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic Burundian Soldier UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
Trump: President's habit of ripping up documents a headache for record-keepers Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache for record-keepers
Donald Trump: US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
In Spain: Conservatives to choose new leader in July In Spain Conservatives to choose new leader in July
In Kabul: Blast outside govt ministry, multiple casualties In Kabul Blast outside govt ministry, multiple casualties

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
2 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond...bullet
5 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
6 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
7 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
8 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
9 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
10 Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader arrives in Singapore for...bullet

Related Articles

In Spain Conservatives to choose new leader in July
In Bangladesh Landslide kills Rohingya boy as monsoon hits refugee camps
Trump and Kim Opposites, rivals, heirs, negotiators
Donald Trump US President's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
In Hong Kong Top independence leader jailed for six years
In London Koreans suburb tackle north-south divide
US-North Korea Summit US, N. Korea officials in final summit preparations
In Peru 3 ex-presidents in Odebrecht payoffs probe

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

The number of people internally displaced in Syria is 6.2 million according to UN figures
United Nations Over 920,000 displaced in Syria in 2018, highest level since conflict began
The Trump-Kim meeting will be the first ever between a serving US president and a North Korean leader
US-North Korea Summit US, N. Korea officials in final summit preparations
London's New Malden is home to an estimated 12,000 immigrants from South Korea and as many as 700 exiles from the North
In London Koreans suburb tackle north-south divide
Edward Leung was convicted in May of rioting over his involvement in 2016 running battles with police when demonstrators hurled bricks and set rubbish alight in the commercial district of Mong Kok
In Hong Kong Top independence leader jailed for six years