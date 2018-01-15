‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claims

news

United States president Donald Trump has denied ever referring to African countries as “shitholes”, insisting he is not a racist.

The American president has come in for strong criticism after the Washington Post quoted him as using the word “shithole” to describe African nations, as well as Haiti and El Salvador.

Trump is alleged to have made the ‘shithole’ comments during a meeting at the White House to consider migrant policies.

The African Union (AU) has slammed President Trump for his alleged comments, describing it as “clearly racist”.

A strong-worded statement from the United Nations (UN) also condemned the American president for what they termed as “particularly harsh and offensive” language.

However, the US president insists he never made such comments, whiles also rejecting claims that he is a racist.

Speaking to the White House press pool reporters at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sunday night, he said: "I am not a racist. I'm the least racist person you will ever interview.”

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Ghana has distanced itself from Trump’s alleged comments.

A statement on the Embassy’s official Twitter account said America has “great respect” for Ghana and all other African countries for that matter.

It added that the US values its relationship with all of its associates and partners on the continent and is committed to making sure those relationships remain strong.