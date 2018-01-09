Home > News > World >

I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - Trump


Trump I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - US President

"Yeah I'll beat Oprah," he said in response to a White House pool reporter asking if he thought he would win a race against her.

  • Published:
I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - Trump play

Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump

(BuzzFeed)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

United States of America's President, Donald Trump has said that he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential election.

"Yeah I'll beat Oprah," he said in response to a White House pool reporter asking if he thought he would win a race against her.

Trump made this known to reporters on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the White House.

Winfrey had sparked off speculation that she could run for president in 2020 with her epic Golden Globes speech on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump said on Tuesday. “I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.”

I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, while in Georgia, Trump notably did not tweet about Oprah Winfrey, amid fevered -- and largely unsubstantiated -- speculation that she may challenge him in 2020.

Winfrey had made her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say "me too" again!" she said in the speech.

It is unsure if Oprah will be contesting for the Presidential election as she has consistently said she's not but when asked directly by the L.A. Times, after her speech, she said: "Okaay!"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Guatemala: Legal challenge to moving embassy to Jerusalem Guatemala Legal challenge to moving embassy to Jerusalem
Steve Bannon: Trump's ex-aide quits Breitbart News Steve Bannon Trump's ex-aide quits Breitbart News
In US: Authorities to review its probe into Cuba 'attacks' on envoys In US Authorities to review its probe into Cuba 'attacks' on envoys
In UK: Harry and Meghan feel the love in Brixton In UK Harry and Meghan feel the love in Brixton
In Congo: UN pushes government to investigate crackdown on protesters In Congo UN pushes government to investigate crackdown on protesters
In Ecuador: Authorities seek mediator to resolve 'untenable' Assange standoff: minister In Ecuador Authorities seek mediator to resolve 'untenable' Assange standoff: minister

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 Hollywood Stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globesbullet
2 Jet Airways Indian airline fires pilots for fighting in the airbullet
3 Romney Ex-presidential nominee treated over summer for prostate cancerbullet
4 Trinh Xuan Thanh Vietnam oil exec 'kidnapped' from Germany goes on...bullet
5 Hyundai South Korean motor company bets on hydrogen fuel cell...bullet
6 EU 'Vulnerable' Afghans should be part of relocation plan: Greecebullet
7 In US Oprah for president? Speech sparks fevered speculationbullet
8 Trump I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - US Presidentbullet
9 In UK Queen complains about 'horrible' coronation carriagebullet
10 In France Twenty attacks foiled last year: ministerbullet

Related Articles

In US Oprah for president? Speech sparks fevered speculation
Donald Trump Boos show risk of US President's base-first strategy
Hollywood Stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes
Barack Obama Ex President dismissed from jury duty in Chicago

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Tunisian police track down rioters in Ettadhamen on the outskirts of Tunis late on January 8, 2018 after price hikes ignited protests in the North African country
In Tunisia Unrest over price hikes hits country, authorities probe death
National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas have observed a ceasefire for 101 days, amid peace talks
In Colombia ELN rebels say country's ceasefire to end, but can be extended
Screen grab from a Boko Haram video, released on January 2, showing an attack on a military checkpoint at a village on the outskirts of the northeast city of Maiduguri on December 25
In Nigeria Country, neighbours in joint op against Boko Haram leaders
A survey found that while Czech President Milos Zeman faces a stiff re-election challenge this month, he would come in first in the first round.
In Czech President could face stiff re-election challenge: poll