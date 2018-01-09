I'll beat Oprah in a presidential race - Trump

news

United States of America's President, Donald Trump has said that he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential election.

"Yeah I'll beat Oprah," he said in response to a White House pool reporter asking if he thought he would win a race against her.

Trump made this known to reporters on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the White House.

Winfrey had sparked off speculation that she could run for president in 2020 with her epic Golden Globes speech on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

“Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump said on Tuesday. “I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.”

“I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, while in Georgia, Trump notably did not tweet about Oprah Winfrey, amid fevered -- and largely unsubstantiated -- speculation that she may challenge him in 2020.

Winfrey had made her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say "me too" again!" she said in the speech.

It is unsure if Oprah will be contesting for the Presidential election as she has consistently said she's not but when asked directly by the L.A. Times, after her speech, she said: "Okaay!"