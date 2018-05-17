Home > News > World >

'I'm not a monster': California man accused of torturing kids


In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids

A 29-year-old California man charged with multiple counts of torture and child abuse -- some allegedly committed against his own kids -- has denied the claims in a jailhouse interview, saying "I'm not a monster."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child play

Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child

(Solano County District Attorney’s Office/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 29-year-old California man charged with multiple counts of torture and child abuse -- some allegedly committed against his own kids -- has denied the claims in a jailhouse interview, saying "I'm not a monster."

Jonathan Allen was arrested along with his partner, Ina Rogers, 30, after 10 children were found living in squalid conditions in their home in Fairfield, north of San Francisco.

According to the authorities, the children, aged four months to 12 years old, were regularly waterboarded, shot at with crossbows and had scalding water poured over them.

Allen, interviewed by KGO-TV from jail, where he is being held on bail of $5.2 million, denied any abuse occurred.

"I didn't do what they said I did," said Allen, who is the biological father of some of the children.

"I'm not perfect, no one is perfect," he said. "But I am not an animal, I'm not a torturer and I'm not a monster. I'm just not."

He said the evidence will prove that he did not abuse the children and expressed hope that he would be able to "reunite my family."

Allen has been charged with seven counts of torture and nine counts of child abuse.

The abuse was detailed in a motion filed by prosecutors to increase the bail of Rogers, the children's mother. Her bail was set at $495,000.

"On a continuous basis the children were getting punched, strangled, bitten, shot with weapons such as crossbows and bb guns, hit with weapons such as sticks and bats, subjected to 'waterboarding' and having scalding water poured on them," according to the motion obtained by AFP.

"Due to the continuous abuse, the children have varying forms of scars, including broken arms."

Children described abuse

Rogers and Allen were arrested on March 31 after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child.

Prosecutors said police officers entered the house and found nine children huddled on the living room floor.

They said the house was filthy, with clothes, garbage and feces scattered everywhere.

The children were taken into protective custody and it was only during the subsequent probe that the sadistic abuse came to light, authorities said.

"During the investigation, the children thoroughly described the incidents of abuse," according to the motion filed by prosecutors.

It said that Rogers was aware of the incidents, which date back several years, "and assisted with the abuse herself."

She now faces nine counts of felony child abuse.

"I strive and I pride myself on being a good parent," Rogers previously told reporters outside her home, adding she believed her husband's numerous tattoos made him appear "a scary individual" who others are quick to judge.

The case bears similarities to another uncovered in California earlier this year.

In that case, 13 siblings were rescued from a home where their parents, Louise and David Turpin, allegedly held them captive and tortured them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mexico: As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
Germany: EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution Germany EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution
In Venezuela: Country opposition figures in jail protest In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest
Trump: US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one
Pentagon: No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
In Italy: Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening' In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge...bullet
9 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with...bullet
10 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet

Related Articles

World 1 killed in explosion at office building in California
World Tantalizing testimony from a top Trump aide sets off a search for proof
Fitness This gym uses your gains to keep the lights on
World Trying for house gains, democrats bless moderates and annoy liberals
Opinion As Idaho grows, its politics evolve. But don't expect a democratic surge
Opinion Magnet implants? Welcome to the world of medical punk
Entertainment The Sistine chapel of comic-strip art

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Anwar Ibrahim said he expects to re-enter parliament soon, but would not take up a cabinet post or the prime ministership just yet
Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
"It's about the name" reads graffiti on a wall in central Skopje referring to a bitter dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name
Zoran Zaev Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece in name row
A picture taken on May 16, 2018 shows a meeting of the Arab League during extraordinary emergency session in Cairo to discuss what it has called Washington's "illegal" relocation of its embassy to the disputed city of Jerusalem
Arab League Chief calls for international probe into Israel 'crimes'
Quim Torra avoided promising to obey the Spanish constitution and the statute that regulates Catalonia's autonomy, pledging instead to be faithful to "the will of the Catalan people"
Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in