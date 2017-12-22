Home > News > World >

In Belgium :  Puigdemont supporters in celebrate 'bitter' win


In Belgium Puigdemont supporters in celebrate 'bitter' win

Despite the chants of "president" that greeted Carles Puigdemont in Brussels as Catalonia's regional election results rolled in Thursday night, independence supporters warned against triumphalism.

  • Published:
Deposed Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont and the rest of the government in exile give a press conference after 95 percent of the results of the regional elections in Catalonia were known at a meeting center in Brussels December 21, 2017 play

Deposed Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont and the rest of the government in exile give a press conference after 95 percent of the results of the regional elections in Catalonia were known at a meeting center in Brussels December 21, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Despite the chants of "president" that greeted Carles Puigdemont in Brussels as Catalonia's regional election results rolled in Thursday night, independence supporters warned against triumphalism.

The few dozen people gathered in a conference centre to watch the results, showing that separatist parties were on course to regain a parliamentary majority, were guarded about the future.

"It's a bitter victory," said Michel Vila, a 70-year-old retired engineer who has lived in Belgium for the past three decades.

"The electoral campaign was totally manipulated, because the two candidates for the main parties were in exile here and the other was in prison. As an independence supporter, I would say we resisted well."

"But it's a fact that the pro-independence vote didn't pass 48 percent."

As for whether there would now be a return to Spain for Puigdemont -- who fled to Belgium in October to avoid charges of sedition and to drum up support for his cause from the EU -- "that we don't know", he said.

Where tens of thousands of Catalan independence supporters marched through Brussels a few weeks ago, the turnout was far more modest at Thursday's results event.

There were around 50 Catalans and 35 Flemish independence supporters whose party has backed them -- but they were outnumbered by journalists.

Puigdemont struck a defiant tone as he addressed his fans, calling the result a "slap" for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

"This is a result which no one can dispute," Puigdemont told supporters, as they chanted "president, president".

'Cracking open the cava'

He warned however that the likelihood of future rows with Madrid "might stop us cracking open the cava yet" -- referring to the sparkling white wine produced in Catalonia.

Maria Arbos, 57, a retired tourism worker who is from Catalonia but lives near Brussels, said she had mixed emotions.

"We are happy because we got a majority. But we would rather Ciudadanos (pro-union with Spain party) was not been the biggest party because then the Spanish newspapers will say they won," she said.

"But they haven't won. We have the majority."

Arbos called on Europe -- which said Thursday it would not change its view that the matter was an internal one for Spain -- to help resolve the Catalan question.

"Europe would do well to listen to us, because there is a problem that is not resolved," she said, adding that Puigdemont "is our president with these results."

She accused Spain of being a "dictatorship" as key separatist leaders remained in jail, adding "it's just not right."

Puigdemont was axed as president of Catalonia after holding an independence referendum that Madrid deemed illegal.

He and four former ministers then fled to Belgium to avoid charges of rebellion and sedition. Spain dropped a European arrest warrant for them earlier this month but they still face arrest if they return to their homeland.

Supporter Marina Sanchez made a similar comparison to authoritarian rule.

"It's really unique in Europe to have a president and a future president in exile, and another in exile. It's like Turkey," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls on...bullet
5 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine...bullet
10 Zimbabwe’s Next President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son...bullet

Related Articles

Catalonia Key dates in community's push for independence
Catalonia Catalans vote in bid to solve independence crisis
Catalonia Independence or not? Citizens vote in decisive election
Carles Puigdemont The ousted Catalan president plotting a return
In Catalonia Campaigns go silent ahead of knife-edge vote
In Catalonia Key dates in push for independence
Catalonia Catalan election campaign heats up in final stretch
Catalonia About the 2 women vying for leadership
Catalonia Jailed or in exile, leaders wrap up Catalan election campaign
Catalonia Separatism, unity or deadlock? What's next for region

Top Videos

1 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments