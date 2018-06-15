Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

In 'Calais of Italy' tension soars over migrant crisis


In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis

Emmanuel Macron is not a welcome guest in the Italian border town of Ventimiglia, a flashpoint in Europe's migration crisis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A migrant waits for a a host house at the Italian Red Cross camp in Ventimiglia on June 15, 2018 play

A migrant waits for a a host house at the Italian Red Cross camp in Ventimiglia on June 15, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmanuel Macron is not a welcome guest in the Italian border town of Ventimiglia, a flashpoint in Europe's migration crisis.

Residents are furious at the French president for charging Rome with "cynicism and irresponsibility" this week after it turned away a rescue boat carrying more than 600 asylum-seekers.

"It's bad what happened to the Aquarius (ship) but how dare Macron criticise Italy!" vented retired teacher Fulvia Semeria who volunteers for the Secours Catholique charity, a key aid group for migrants.

"It's unacceptable from a country that does nothing for migrants and even rejects them," she said, calling his remarks "insulting and totally unfair".

The pretty northern town at the gates of the French Riviera has received tens of thousands of asylum seekers pushed back by France since the eruption of Europe's worst migration crisis three years ago.

The pretty Italian border town at the gates of the Cote d'Azur has been dubbed the 'Calais of Italy' because of its high number of migrants play

The pretty Italian border town at the gates of the Cote d'Azur has been dubbed the 'Calais of Italy' because of its high number of migrants

(AFP)

This is in addition to scores of desperate African refugees landing on its shores after undertaking the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

The influx has seen Ventimiglia dubbed the "Calais of Italy", in reference to the French coastal town notorious for its sprawling migrant camps.

Tapping into anger over the arrivals, the far-right League party reaped a record result of 30 percent in March elections here. The score helped catapult the party and its leader Matteo Salvini into a coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Semeria laments Rome's rejection of the migrant vessel last weekend -- triggering a diplomatic spat between France and Italy -- but says it may have been a much-needed "wake-up call for Europe".

"I have been volunteering here for years and seen so many children and even pregnant women being turned back by France."

'Italy's fed up'

At least 16 migrants have died trying to cross from France into Italy since September 2016, falling off mountains, being hit by cars or electrocuted while hiding under train carriages.

Every morning, Secours Catholique hands out food, clothes and medicine to hundreds of asylum seekers -- many from Sudan, South Sudan and Eritrea -- in central Ventimiglia.

Some 400 migrants currently stay a Red Cross camp outside Ventimiglia play

Some 400 migrants currently stay a Red Cross camp outside Ventimiglia

(AFP)

The struggle to help them increased last summer when police shut a nearby migrant camp, opened by the local church following an appeal from Pope Francis, after receiving complaints from residents.

Instead, some 400 migrants are now hosted at a Red Cross site outside town.

"It's enough, Italy's fed up! Why should it all fall on us?" exclaimed vendor Giuseppe Piccolo, 60, at Ventimiglia's famed market.

The fresh produce draws many French visitors who travel in the opposite direction of the migrants for their weekly shopping.

"Yes, I've voted for the League, against the migrants," Piccolo told AFP.

Fellow vendor Davide Regina, 59, praised Salvini -- now interior minister -- for blocking the Aquarius migrant ship.

"Sadly, Salvini was right to do so. It needs to serve as a lesson because we can't cope here anymore," Regina said.

'Out of place'

Under a current bilateral agreement, France can return more than 85 percent of all rejected migrants to Italy.

For now, French officials say that the system continues to work.

However, during a February visit to Ventimiglia on his campaign trail, Salvini vowed to "do what the French do: control the borders, welcome those who have the right to stay and reject the hundreds of thousands of people who don't have the right to stay in Ventimiglia or the rest of Italy."

With limited beds available at migrant camps, some are forced to sleep rough in Ventimiglia play

With limited beds available at migrant camps, some are forced to sleep rough in Ventimiglia

(AFP)

Since entering government, he has reiterated his pledge to clamp down on illegal immigration and already made good to on his promise to turn away boats.

In light of recent developments, the centre-left mayor's office is feeling the heat ahead of regional elections in 2019.

Deputy mayor Silvia Sciandra called Macron's comments "out of place", stressing what was really needed was a common EU migrant policy.

"From one day to the next in 2015, we found ourselves with hundreds of people at our train stations," she told AFP.

"We are doing what we can to maintain the dignity of migrants and of our citizens who have the right to not see their town turn into a camp."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Nicaragua: Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks In Nicaragua Bishops summon government, civil leaders aiming to revive talks
Donald Trump: US president boasts North Korea stand-off 'largely solved' Donald Trump US president boasts North Korea stand-off 'largely solved'
In Colombia: FARC peace deal in limbo as right closes on presidency In Colombia FARC peace deal in limbo as right closes on presidency
In Ukraine: Government arrests second suspect in Babchenko case In Ukraine Government arrests second suspect in Babchenko case
In Mali: Dutch to shift troop deployment to Afghanistan In Mali Dutch to shift troop deployment to Afghanistan
Trump: U.S President claims he has 'largely solved' North Korea problem Trump U.S President claims he has 'largely solved' North Korea problem

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
3 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
4 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
5 In Spain Migrants find difficult situationbullet
6 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet
7 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes...bullet
8 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
9 In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abusebullet
10 In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake...bullet

Related Articles

Giuseppe Conte Italy, France call for EU migrant centres in Africa
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
Emmanuel Macron France's president draws fire over pricey tableware order
Emmanuel Macron French president 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
New York Times A chance for putin to woo the world, thanks to soccer and trump
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform
Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt signature Macron rail reform
In Yemen Hundreds of children at risk in battle: French charity

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Moroccan Abderrahman Bouanane, pictured at the start of his trial, was handed a life sentence for two murders and eight attempted murders
InFinland Asylum seeker jailed for life over first terror attack
Donald Trump may have a new ally in Italy's novice Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whom the US president praised as "very strong" on immigration
Trump U.S President praises new Italy PM Conte as 'very strong' on immigration
French President Emmanuel Macron and new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) held talks in Paris calling for EU migrant centres to be set up in countries of origin
Giuseppe Conte Italy, France call for EU migrant centres in Africa
Ronaldo pictured arriving for a court hearing last year in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon to answer four counts of tax evasion
Ronaldo Real Madrid star agrees 18.8mln tax settlement