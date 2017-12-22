Home > News > World >

In Hungary :  Friendly 'robocop' helps police


In Hungary Friendly 'robocop' helps police

A talkative little robot has been enlisted by police in Hungary to help bring an electric jolt to presentations in schools and pensioner clubs.

  • Published:
Robi the robot talks to a class of school children in their classroom in Szolnok, Hungary play

Robi the robot talks to a class of school children in their classroom in Szolnok, Hungary

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A talkative little robot has been enlisted by police in Hungary to help bring an electric jolt to presentations in schools and pensioner clubs.

"Hi kids!" said robot "Robi" to a class of primary school children in Szolnok, 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Budapest.

"Some things you need to be careful with when using the internet..." he continued in a tinny voice.

About 40 centimetres tall and 20 wide (16 by eight inches), and weighing 1.6 kilogrammes (3.5 pounds), Robi's 16-part body stood on a table, gesturing as he talks.

"It grabs the attention more if a robot is talking," Robi's programmer Csaba Erdos, a police educational instructor, told AFP. "It's a new way of communicating and presenting," he said.

Robi has been operational in the Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok county since May, and Erdos, 38, said there are plans to have similar robots jumping into action soon around the country.

The schoolkids laugh as they try to mirror the moves of Robi the robot play

The schoolkids laugh as they try to mirror the moves of Robi the robot

(AFP)

Most weeks Erdos takes Robi with him to help at presentations to schoolkids and elderly people on themes like crime prevention, digital security and road safety.

During a break to recharge -- after 30 minutes of talking Robi needed more power -- one boy at the Tiszaparti school told AFP that he hadn't seen a talking robot before, apart from in the "Transformers" cartoon.

"His voice took a while to get used to but I loved it, he was very clever," said 10-year-old Milan Markus.

After the talk, the children laughed as they all tried to mirror his robot moves.

Occasionally Robi also greets reporters at press conferences, where he gives advice on how to avoid crimes like break-ins.

He can even answer questions, "as long as they are pre-programmed," said Erdos.

Sporting a police logo on his chest, the friendly Robi can also help engender trust in the police, Erdos said.

Robi helps at presentations to schoolkids and elderly people on themes like crime prevention, digital security, and road safety play

Robi helps at presentations to schoolkids and elderly people on themes like crime prevention, digital security, and road safety

(AFP)

"Robots can be a force for good, helping and supporting people, rather than replacing or threatening them, as they are sometimes portrayed in films,"he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls on...bullet
5 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine...bullet
10 Zimbabwe’s Next President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son...bullet

Related Articles

Viktor Orban Soros rebukes 'bad' Hungary PM
Hungary EU takes country to court over 'anti-Soros' laws
Brexit EU's Tusk cancels Mideast trip for 'critical' talks
LGBT Gay marriage around the world
EU Organisation sues Czechs, Hungary, Poland over refugee quotas
In Serbia Europe's migrant crisis: the ghosts of Sid
Brexit Divorce talks through the night as EU seeks 'progress'
Austria The far-right in Europe
In Austria Country's Kurz backs EU's Tusk on migrants
Donald Trump President warns 'we're watching' on eve of UN Jerusalem vote

Top Videos

1 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments