Home > News > World >

In Israel :  Gazan dies of wounds from border clash: ministry


In Israel Gazan dies of wounds from border clash: ministry

A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the health ministry said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Palestinian protesters help a man in a wheelchair during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 22, 2017 play

Palestinian protesters help a man in a wheelchair during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 22, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the health ministry said.

Sharaf Shalash, 28, sustained bullet wounds last Sunday during a demonstration east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

His death brings to 11 the number of Palestinians who have been killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Nine died in clashes with Israeli troops. Two were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

Jerusalem Abbas rules out US peace plan after decision
Gaza Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in border clash: ministry
UN World body vote a setback but US key to Mideast peace hopes
Mahmud Abbas Palestinians won't accept US peace plan
In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualties

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments