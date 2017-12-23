Home > News > World >

In Nepal :  Despite conversion ban, Christianity spreads


In Nepal Despite conversion ban, Christianity spreads

More than two years after an earthquake flattened the Nepali village of Richet, most residents are still living in makeshift shelters.

  • Published:
In Nepal, despite strict laws that ban religious conversion, Christianity has spread rapidly over the last two decades, with many seeing it as an escape from the deeply entrenched caste system play

In Nepal, despite strict laws that ban religious conversion, Christianity has spread rapidly over the last two decades, with many seeing it as an escape from the deeply entrenched caste system

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

More than two years after an earthquake flattened the Nepali village of Richet, most residents are still living in makeshift shelters. Only the church has been rebuilt -- paid for by Christian missionaries whose influence in the mainly Hindu country is growing.

Despite strict laws that ban religious conversion, Christianity has spread rapidly over the last two decades in Nepal, where many see it as an escape from the deeply entrenched caste system.

The Himalayan nation was ruled by a Hindu monarchy for over two centuries until the overthrow of the monarchy in 2008 and also has a strong Buddhist tradition, particularly in the mountainous north.

But the remote Lapa Valley where Richet is located is now predominantly Christian.

Many residents are recent converts to the faith, among them Rika Tamang, who became a Christian after his mother fell ill and the family struggled to pay for the animal sacrifices a local shaman encouraged them to make.

Christians take part in a church service in Nepal, where many residents are recent converts to the faith even as the law on proselytising is set to be tightened play

Christians take part in a church service in Nepal, where many residents are recent converts to the faith even as the law on proselytising is set to be tightened

(AFP)

"Whatever I had, I had to offer as a sacrifice to god," said Tamang, now the pastor of his village in the Lapa Valley.

"Once I converted to Christianity I didn't have to make sacrifices. I was relieved of that burden."

According to the 2011 government census, Christians make up less than 1.5 percent of Nepal's population of 29 million.

But Christian groups estimate the number at more than 3 million. Locals said the census tended to classify people by the faith associated with their family name, meaning many converts were excluded.

Richet is in the northern district of Dhading, one of the first areas where Christianity took hold. It has since spread throughout the country through an active network of evangelical churches.

But some say well-funded foreign missionaries are using aid to convert people in the impoverished country.

Community tensions

In Richet the dust had only just begun to settle from the powerful earthquake in April 2015 when a group of South Korean and Singaporean missionaries turned up.

They surveyed the damage and left. A few months later bags of cement arrived to rebuild the village's church.

Nepali people look on from outside a church in Dhading, some 100 kms northwest of Kathmandu play

Nepali people look on from outside a church in Dhading, some 100 kms northwest of Kathmandu

(AFP)

It was the same story in the nearby village of Kachet, where a new church paid for by South Korean missionaries was nearing completion when AFP visited recently.

"We are happy that we don't need to be under the sky when we go to church for prayers," said Richet resident Aman Tamang.

"But we would be happier if we had got grants for rebuilding our homes as well."

Prashant Tamang, a community leader in the nearby village of Borang that has clung to its Buddhist heritage, said the selective distribution of aid had created tensions between communities.

"Dispute arises sometimes when Christians pressure poor people to adopt their religion by helping them in the time of need," he told AFP.

Jail for proselytising

Proselytising has long been illegal in Nepal.

But a new criminal code that will come into force in August 2018 increases the potential jail sentence from three to five years and states that foreigners sentenced of the crime will be deported after serving their time.

Nepal's growing network of evangelical churches continues to draw people play

Nepal's growing network of evangelical churches continues to draw people

(AFP)

Activists say it seeks to curb the rapidly growing Christian community, and have drawn parallels with Pakistan's strict blasphemy laws, which are often used to stir mob violence against minority groups.

"We have seen how that has played out in Pakistan. If you have inadequate safeguards then the laws in Nepal can be misused as well," said Steven Selvaraj, South Asia expert with the UK-based Christian Solidarity Worldwide advocacy group.

Nepal's growing network of evangelical churches continues to draw people, and many are concerned that the new law could be used against them.

"The church in Nepal is taught in a way that all believers are taking the commandment of Jesus Christ to go out and tell others about Jesus," said Tanka Subedi, a Kathmandu pastor.

"So there is quite a big risk that they may be arrested and given trouble, put in jail and also fined."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
4 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls on...bullet
5 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Zimbabwe’s Next President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son...bullet
10 In Belgium Puigdemont supporters in celebrate 'bitter' winbullet

Related Articles

In India 'Kung fu nuns' on bikes swap maroon robes for lycra leggings
2017 Climate Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet
Rubber Bullets Baton rounds are not safe: study
In Nepal Communist parties win majority seats in parliamentary elections
In Nepal Restive south votes in historic polls
In Nepal Fugitive wins seat parliament
In Nepal Citizens vote for stability in historic polls
Nepal Election Battle for hearts, minds and ears
UN DR Congo wins seat on rights council despite US opposition
Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

Top Videos

1 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments