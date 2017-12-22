Home > News > World >

In Palestine :  For Christians, Trump is Christmas killjoy


In Palestine For Christians, Trump is Christmas killjoy

US Vice President Mike Pence may have postponed his visit, but Palestinian Christians still say Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is spoiling their Christmas.

  • Published:
A man prepares the altar inside the Church of the Nativity situated above the grotto believed to be the spot where Jesus Christ was born in the West Bank city of Bethlehem play

A man prepares the altar inside the Church of the Nativity situated above the grotto believed to be the spot where Jesus Christ was born in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Vice President Mike Pence may have postponed his visit, but Palestinian Christians still say Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is spoiling their Christmas.

In Bethlehem, thousands plan to celebrate on December 24 and 25, including the midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity, built on the site considered the birthplace of Jesus.

In good years the West Bank town is flooded with Palestinian and foreign visitors in the days before Christmas.

But in the weeks before festivities this year, the city has at time appeared almost empty of tourists -- with nearby clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army keeping many away.

In the courtyard next to the church, a towering Christmas tree adorned with lights has had few visitors, apart from street vendors selling Santa hats and Palestinians taking selfies.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the most senior Roman Catholic official in the Middle East, told journalists Wednesday there had been a marked increase overall in religious tourists this year.

But since Trump's declaration on December 6, "dozens" of groups had cancelled planned visits.

"Of course this created a tension around Jerusalem and this diverted attention from Christmas," he said.

Jane Zalfou, a 37-year-old Bethlehem Christian, said a lot of Christmas celebrations had been called off following the decision, which had "killed the joy" in the community.

"Music, fireworks and many other things have been cancelled," she told AFP.

"What happened wasn't a small thing -- it is a big deal. The Palestinian people have been waiting for so long to have their rights."

Perhaps as few as 50,000 Palestinian Christians make up only around two percent of the predominantly Muslim population in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israel's tourism ministry denies Christmas has been negatively affected, saying they are running free shuttles between Jerusalem and Bethlehem for mass.

The ministry says it expects a 20-percent increase in Christian pilgrims over the course of 2017 compared to the year before.

Evangelical support

Israel seized east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it, in moves never recognised by the international community.

Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, but Israel sees the whole city as its undivided capital.

The international community does not recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, instead keeping embassies in Tel Aviv.

A Muslim woman takes a picture of the Christmas manger on Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem play

A Muslim woman takes a picture of the Christmas manger on Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

(AFP)

The Palestinians interpreted Trump's statement as rejecting their right to a capital in east Jerusalem, though the Americans deny this.

In the latest international show of support for the Palestinians, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday rejected the US decision on Jerusalem by a vote of 128 to nine.

Trump's announcement was the fulfilment of a campaign promise which was particularly important to evangelical Christian supporters -- with Pence included among them.

The evangelical Christian movement is overwhelmingly supportive of Israel, whose founding they see as the fulfilment of biblical prophecy.

Influential US evangelical Christian Laurie Cardoza-Moore said they want to see a third Jewish temple built in Jerusalem to help facilitate Christ's second coming, but their support for Israel was based not merely on scripture.

"Like Judaism, Christianity believes that the Messiah will one day sit on the throne of David in Jerusalem," she said in a statement to AFP.

The irony that American Christian support is one of the driving factors in Trump's embassy move is not lost on Palestinian Christians.

They see their fate as part of the wider Palestinian community, which views Israel's occupation as the largest problem they face.

Mitri Raheb, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, said Christian Americans supporting Israel were ignoring the ongoing occupation of the Palestinian territories.

"The essence of the Bible is freedom, not slavery, liberation not occupation," he told AFP.

"Unfortunately Trump and his people are sacrificing the Palestinian Christians for their political agenda."

Palestinians from the West Bank, including Christians, need special permits to visit Jerusalem, while the Jewish state has built a wall surrounding most of the city.

Georgette Qassis, a 65-year-old from Bethlehem wrapped in a blue scarf embroidered with the word Jesus in English, agreed.

"Who gave Trump the right? We did not," she said. "The Palestinian people are here on this great land. They should have asked for our opinion."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls on...bullet
5 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine...bullet
10 Zimbabwe’s Next President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son...bullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump President warns 'we're watching' on eve of UN Jerusalem vote
In Indonesia Tens of thousands rally to support Palestine
Pope Francis Holy Father to meet Jordan King Abdullah
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Muslim leaders urge recognition of East Jerusalem as Palestine capital
King Salman Palestinians have right to east Jerusalem as capital - Saudi monarch
Donald Trump Palestinian president heads to Egypt for talks with Egyptian leader al-Sisi over US President's move
In Indonesia Thousands protest in Jakarta against Trump's Jerusalem move
In Israel Minister calls for boycott of Arab area after riot
Jerusalem Israel, Turkey leaders trade insults over US decision
In Lebanon Country's forces fire tear gas at protestors near US embassy

Top Videos

1 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments