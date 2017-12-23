Home > News > World >

In Russia :  Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments


In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments

A group of Russian scientists have sounded the alarm over what they said were attempts by the head of the security service to openly justify Stalin's mass purges, the first such attempt in decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police play

Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group of Russian scientists have sounded the alarm over what they said were attempts by the head of the security service to openly justify Stalin's mass purges, the first such attempt in decades.

In an open letter published by Kommersant broadsheet, more than 30 academics slammed Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the FSB security service -- the successor to the feared KGB -- for seeking to legitimise the mass purges known as the Great Terror.

Historians estimate about one million people perished in Stalin's purges in the 1930s out of around 20 million who died under his three-decade rule before his death in 1953.

Since former KGB officer Vladimir Putin was first elected president in 2000, authorities have sought to promote a positive view of the Soviet past, including the role of Stalin, but Bortnikov's comments appear to mark a new step in this direction.

In an interview with Russian government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta published this week Bortnikov said the archives show that "a significant part" of the criminal cases of that period "had an objective side to them".

He said he did not want to "whitewash anyone" but pointed to "links of coup plotters to foreign security agencies".

The interview was published to mark 100 years since the establishment of the Cheka, the Soviet Union's first secret police service, created to stamp out opposition to Bolshevik rule.

Putin will run for a fourth Kremlin term in a March presidential election in a move expected to extend his rule until 2024 and cement his status as the longest-serving Russian leader since Stalin.

Many liberals have expressed concern that the Kremlin will tighten the screws on civil society even further following Putin's expected re-election.

In their open letter, the scientists -- who are all members of the Russian Academy of Sciences -- expressed fears that the "revision" of the role of the Soviet-era secret police could be intentional and called on the general public to join their protest.

"Apparently for the first time since the 20th Congress of the Communist Party held in 1956 one of the top functionaries of our state justifies mass purges of the 1930s-1940s which were accompanied by wrongful sentences, torture and executions of hundreds of thousands of innocent compatriots," they said in the letter.

Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev used a secret session of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party to denounce the horrors of Stalin's rule.

'Propaganda of new doctrine?'

The letter said that Bortnikov had failed to denounce the arrest or murder of millions of Soviet people including scientists and senior army commanders.

"The goal of Mr Bortnikov's wide-ranging interview is not clear to us," said the letter published on the website of the respected newspaper late Friday.

"What is it? A recommendation to a new president? Nostalgia for bygone times or the propaganda of a new doctrine?" the letter added.

"In any case we firmly protest the revision of perceptions about the inhuman and anti-popular nature of the purges and call on all sensible people -- who do not wish upon their children to relive the horrors of the 1930s -- to join our protest."

Eighty-year-old physicist Sergei Stishov, who initiated the open letter, said the scientists did not expect the FSB chief to respond.

"As a person born in 1937 I just want to issue a warning: 'People, be vigilant,'" he told Kommersant.

Andrei Soldatov, an expert on Russia's security services, called Bortnikov's interview "very dangerous."

"Over the past two to three years Putin has consciously been making the FSB an instrument of selective repressions," he told AFP, pointing to the current involvement of the security service in "nearly every" high-profile criminal case.

The clampdown could not only continue but expand to target more people in the future, he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin Russian President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy
Putin Russia President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy
Syria Major powers seek to hold Sochi congress for country in late January
In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plant
Boris Johnson Britain's foreign minister makes first Russia visit in 5 years
North Korea UN to vote on new sanctions targeting oil
Myanmar US hits general in new global rights sanctions
Brexit Britain, Poland sign defence treaty ahead of divorce
In Syria Opposition urges Russia to push Damascus over peace settlement
Jorge Arreaza Venezuelan Minister attacks US during China visit

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Hemley's Beijing store is its largest in the world
In Beijing Hamleys opens its largest toy store amid Christmas debate