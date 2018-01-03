In Somalia :  2 al-Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrike campaign

news

The U.S. military killed two al-Shabaab terrorists and destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle in an airstrike in Somalia, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The airstrike on Tuesday, approximately 50 kilometres west of Mogadishu, ensured that the vehicle was prevented from being used by the Islamist militia against the people in Mogadishu.

“No civilians were killed,’’ it added.

The U.S. military has been supporting Somali forces and an African Union peacekeeping troop in their fight against al-Shabaab.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, military efforts to stamp out the al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist group have significantly increased.

According to press releases, in December 2017, U.S. Africa Command killed a total of 25 al-Shabaab members in airstrikes.

The Sunni fundamentalists have for years fought for dominance in Somalia and want to create an Islamist state in the Horn of Africa country.