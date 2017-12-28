Home > News > World >

In Zimbabwe :  Ex-Army chief sworn-in as Vice President


President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday named the former army chief as one of his two deputies in the ruling party.

Zimbabwe's then army chief Constantino Guveya Chiwenga speaks during a press conference at the Tongogara Barracks in Harare (on November 20, 2017 play

Zimbabwe's then army chief Constantino Guveya Chiwenga speaks during a press conference at the Tongogara Barracks in Harare (on November 20, 2017

(AFP/File)
Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, Zimbabwe’s former army commander who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule was Thursday sworn in as one of the country’s two vice presidents.

General Constantino Chiwenga, 61, took the oath of office at the presidential office in Harare, pledging to “obey, uphold and defend the constitution” of the country, according to an AFP journalist who witnessed the ceremony.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday named the former army chief as one of his two deputies in the ruling party, the presidency said.

Presidential press secretary George Charamba said in a statement, retired general Constantino Chiwenga and long-serving state security minister Kembo Mohadi were appointed as Mnangagwa's deputies in the ZANU-PF party "with immediate effect."

The party appointment is a first step in their elevation to state vice presidents. Two other top military officials were earlier this month awarded ministerial posts.

Chiwenga retired this week, slightly over a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on November 15 as internal feuding escalated in ZANU-PF over then president Mugabe’s succession.

