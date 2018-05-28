Home > News > World >

India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela: minister


Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

India will keep trading with Iran and Venezuela despite the threat of fallout from US sanctions against the two countries, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday.

  • Published:
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj says India won't be dictated to play

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj says India won't be dictated to

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

India will keep trading with Iran and Venezuela despite the threat of fallout from US sanctions against the two countries, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday.

Swaraj, asked at a news conference whether US action against Iran and Venezuela would damage India, said the country would not make foreign policy "under pressure".

US President Donald Trump this month withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of sanctions suspended under the 2015 accord.

Washington has also tightened sanctions against Venezuela over the controversial re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.

Both countries are key oil suppliers to India and the United States has warned that foreign companies which deal with Iran could themselves be punished.

But Swaraj said New Delhi did not believe in "reactionary" policies and would not be dictated to by other countries.

"We don't make our foreign policy under pressure from other countries," she told a news conference.

"We believe in UN sanctions but not in country-specific sanctions."

Swaraj's comments came just before a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi.

Bilateral trade between India and Iran amounted to $12.9 billion in 2016-17. India imported $10.5 billion worth of goods, mainly crude oil, and exported commodities worth $2.4 billion.

India has other interests in Iran, in particular a commitment to build the port of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman.

The port is being touted as a way for India to establish trade routes that bypass rival Pakistan.

Media reports have speculated India could revive a rupee-rial payment arrangement with Iran to shield exporters from the heat of US sanctions.

Swaraj also said India would continue trading with Venezuela, but there was no plan to use its local cryptocurrency in oil trade.

"We cannot have any trade in cryptocurrency as it is banned by the Reserve Bank of India. We will see which medium we can use for trade," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Michel Temer: Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Secretary General Jens: NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit Secretary General Jens NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit
Roman Sushchenko: Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter Roman Sushchenko Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter
Sergio Mattarella: What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses? Sergio Mattarella What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses?
In Pakistan: Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
Carlo Cottarelli: Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos Carlo Cottarelli Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
2 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
4 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace...bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion...bullet

Related Articles

Comoro Islands Political crisis deepens over controversial president
Champions League Final Liverpool hoping experience not everything in final against Real
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
In Canada Police hunts two suspects in restaurant blast that left 15 hurt
In Menka 8 bodies found in restive Cameroon
Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitman
In United States Heightened debate as EU privacy rules take effect

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Mulk served on the Supreme Court for nearly a decade -- including a stint as chief justice from July 2014 to August 2015
Nasir ul Mulk Pakistan appoints former chief justice as caretaker PM
Li Wenzu meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) on May 24
German Chancellor Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
President Emmanuel Macron (left) offers Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, French citizenship after he scaled a Paris building to save the life of a four-year-old child dangling from a balcony
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship
An Egyptian court banned hardcore football supporters groups, which clash frequently with security forces, in 2015
In Egypt Following rival, Zamalek White Knights ultras disband