Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Indonesian killed by his mother's falling funeral coffin


In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffin

An Indonesian was killed when his mother's coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during a service on the island of Sulawesi, police said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An Indonesian province was the scene of a bizarre tragedy when a mother's coffin killed her son play

An Indonesian province was the scene of a bizarre tragedy when a mother's coffin killed her son

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Indonesian was killed when his mother's coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during a service on the island of Sulawesi, police said Sunday.

Samen Kondorura, 40, died Friday when pallbearers lost their footing while carrying the coffin up a bamboo ladder in the Parinding valley in North Toraja district, local police said.

The casket fell as the group hoisted it onto a lakkian, an ornately carved tower where the deceased is placed before elaborate traditional funeral rites.

"As the mother's coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim," Julianto Sirait, chief commissioner of the Tana Toraja resort police, told AFP.

Video from the scene, which has gone viral online, shows the ladder slip just as the casket enters the tower, sending the men tumbling several metres to the ground where the victim is struck by the coffin.

Horrified onlookers rush to the men's aid but Kondorura died later in hospital.

Sirait said the accident happened because the ladder was not properly reinforced but the family has declined to press charges.

The body of Kondorura is now resting alongside his mother Berta, he added.

When ethnic Torajans die, local residents hold elaborate funerals that can last for days and involve music, dance and the sacrifice of water buffalo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Europe: Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord In Europe Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord
Nazi Germany: On a bike, ex-child refugee retraces escape Nazi Germany On a bike, ex-child refugee retraces escape
In Afghanistan: Taliban tells fighters to stay at posts after attack on ceasefire revellers In Afghanistan Taliban tells fighters to stay at posts after attack on ceasefire revellers
North Korea: Country hopes for sporting change in wake of summit North Korea Country hopes for sporting change in wake of summit
Invest In North Korea: Money pit or golden opportunity? Invest In North Korea Money pit or golden opportunity?
India: Country to resume military strikes on Kashmir militants India Country to resume military strikes on Kashmir militants

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
3 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup...bullet
4 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
5 In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attackbullet
6 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
7 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on...bullet
8 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
9 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools - againbullet
10 Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without...bullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts David Beckham: What fatherhood means to me
World Complex with new Trump golf club will get chinese help
In Indonesia 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi
Religious Rap Preach! Indonesia's got Ramadan talent
In Eastern Iraq A small town builds weightlifting champions

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and happily taking selfies with the heavily armed fighters as they celebrated the Muslim holiday capping the holy month of Ramadan
Afghanistan Country extends ceasefire after suicide attack kills 25
A relative of one of the victims of the club stampede waits outside the morgue in Caracas
In Venezuela 17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official
A handout CCTV pictures of the taxi
In Russia Taxi driver injures at least seven by Red Square
Six police officers killed in central Mexico
In Mexico 6 police officers killed