Home > News > World >

Indonesian parents wait for justice 20 years after Suharto's fall


In Indonesia Parents wait for justice 20 years after Suharto's fall

Almost every week Asih Widodo attends a vigil outside Indonesia's presidential palace, seeking justice for his son who died in an orgy of violence after the fall of dictator Suharto.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An activist attends a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, demanding justice for their children's deaths play

An activist attends a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, demanding justice for their children's deaths

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Almost every week Asih Widodo attends a vigil outside Indonesia's presidential palace, seeking justice for his son who died in an orgy of violence after the fall of dictator Suharto.

Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the former general's 1998 resignation at the height of the Asian economic crisis as Indonesia was paralysed by riots, food shortages, a plunging rupiah currency and mass unemployment.

More than 1,000 people are estimated to have been killed in riots and protests shortly before and in the months after Suharto's autocratic regime collapsed.

Widodo's son, engineering student Sigit Prasetyo, died in a hail of army gunfire aimed at protesters.

"I was at work when I got a phone call that my son was in a hospital -- I knew immediately in my heart he was gone," Widodo told AFP at a recent vigil alongside other bereaved parents demanding answers over the death of protesting students.

"My son was murdered by the army."

In the past two decades the country of 260 million has undergone what many see as a remarkable transition to democracy but Southeast Asia's biggest economy still grapples with rampant corruption and inequality.

Suharto -- who grabbed power in 1967 following the massacre in 1965-6 of hundreds of thousands of alleged communist sympathisers and ethnic Chinese -- died in 2008.

Suharto (L) announces his resignation beside his successor, Vice-President Bachararuddin Jusuf Habibie play

Suharto (L) announces his resignation beside his successor, Vice-President Bachararuddin Jusuf Habibie

(AFP)

He was never held to account for the suspected looting of billions of dollars from state coffers or rights abuses during his three-decade rule, which became a byword for corruption and cronyism.

And the violence linked to his government's collapse is another dark chapter which Indonesia has yet to address in any meaningful way.

'I'll keep fighting'

Ethnic Chinese Indonesians bore the brunt of the bloodshed in the last days of Suharto, with women cowering in their homes for days as rape squads -- purportedly led by army thugs -- roamed Jakarta's streets.

Many died trapped in burning buildings as angry mobs -- resentful of their relative financial success -- ransacked Chinese-owned stores, smashed windows and set fire to cars as the government teetered on the verge of collapse.

Ayu Puspita was 30 when crowds stormed through the capital targeting Chinese-owned shops.

"It was so chaotic. Cars were being burned, motorcycles were toppled over -- it was just so scary," said Puspita at her restaurant in Glodok, known as Jakarta's Chinatown.

Subianto, a 67-year-old parking attendant who has worked in Chinatown for some five decades, said he watched in shock as parts of the city went up in flames.

"There were no police, no soldiers. People were looting everywhere. Trucks were coming to steal things," he said.

Hundreds of Chinese-owned homes and businesses were looted and razed during the unrest, which unfolded under the noses of the security forces. Their failure to intervene has fuelled suspicions of military involvement ever since.

Some buildings in Jakarta's Chinatown remain damaged even decades later.

"The sound of sirens scare me. I'm terrified every time I see a large group of people approaching," Puspita said.

"I didn't choose where I was born or what my ethnicity is."

Efforts to hold members of the then-government and military accountable for the death of ethnic Chinese and others have gone nowhere.

An armoured personnel carrier patrols a torched street in Jakarta's Chinatown after rioting in 1998 play

An armoured personnel carrier patrols a torched street in Jakarta's Chinatown after rioting in 1998

(AFP)

But Widodo, who rides a motorbike emblazoned with the words "My son was murdered by the army", will keep demanding answers.

"This country does not care, but I do," the 67-year-old said.

"I'll keep fighting as long as I am still alive."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Madagascar: Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings In Madagascar Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings
In Syria: Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs' In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'
In Pakistan: Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice In Pakistan Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice
Ramadan: To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
Beijing: US, China agree to abandon trade war Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
In Texas: Students take solace in baseball after school shooting In Texas Students take solace in baseball after school shooting

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
4 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
5 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study...bullet
6 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
7 Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnessesbullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at...bullet

Related Articles

In Surabay Indonesia city protests suicide bomber burials
In Pekanbaru Indonesia hit by new terror attack after deadly suicide bombings
Bombing Another family behind new Indonesia suicide attack
World Indonesia family, with children in tow, carries out suicide bombings at 3 Churches
World Family of seven, including four children, bombs Indonesian churches
Islamic State Group claims deadly Indonesia church attacks
East Timor Opposition set to take power after violence-hit campaign
In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
World Defeated Malaysian prime minister is barred from leaving country

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Trump and Moon have agreed to "work closely" to ensure the US President's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a success
Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said
Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor
Hindus consider cows sacred and slaughtering the animals, or possessing or consuming beef, is banned in most Indian states
In India Muslim beaten to death for allegedly killing cow
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves outside a polling station during the presidential elections in Caracas on May 20, 2018
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's president eyes second term despite economic woes