Home > News > World >

IOC debates Russia's Olympic fate as clock ticks


Winter Olympic IOC debates Russia's fate as clock ticks

Russia's fate hung in the balance as the International Olympic Committee met Saturday to decide whether to lift its ban for mass doping before the Pyeongchang Winter Games closing ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
While Russian fans wave national colours, the Olympics Athletes from Russia are competing as neutrals. play

While Russian fans wave national colours, the Olympics Athletes from Russia are competing as neutrals.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia's fate hung in the balance as the International Olympic Committee met Saturday to decide whether to lift its ban for mass doping before the Pyeongchang Winter Games closing ceremony.

Russia's national Olympic committee were suspended in December over systemic drug-cheating that reached its apex at the Sochi 2014 Olympics.

The IOC allowed 168 Russians deemed drug-free to compete in South Korea under a neutral flag, but despite extensive vetting, two of them failed drugs tests.

The IOC will decide in the next 36 hours whether the country can be readmitted. Officials have pointed out that a "partial" lifting of the ban is one option for the IOC.

The behaviour of the 168 Russian athletes over the past fortnight -- including the failed doping tests -- will form a major part of the considerations.

The IOC was giving nothing away on Saturday as its executive board met behind closed doors to pour over the observations of a special panel scrutinising the Russians.

"The executive board will hear and decide today on the basis of what they've heard from the panel what the next steps will be," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

The Russians are hoping that the ban could be lifted in time to parade their national flag for Sunday evening's closing ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

On Friday, Russia's bobsleigh federation said female pilot Nadezhda Sergeyeva had tested positive for a "heart medicine" which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

It was dope-scarred Russia's second doping case in Pyeongchang, after curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his mixed doubles bronze medal for taking the banned substance meldonium.

Addressing the latest case, Adams said: "We are always extremely disappointed when there's a doping case, but so far there have been very few cases."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre' Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
Riyadh: Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonia: Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Robert Mugabe: Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president
In Cameroon: Opposition party picks presidential candidate In Cameroon Opposition party picks presidential candidate
In Pakistan: Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse In Pakistan Court acquits 12 men of child sex abuse

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to ethnic...bullet
2 In Turin Anti-fascist protesters clash with policebullet
3 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
4 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
5 In Louisiana Two injured in university shootingbullet
6 In Syria Strikes pound rebel enclave as world fumbles for responsebullet
7 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after...bullet
8 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
9 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes...bullet
10 Paul Manafort Ex-Trump aide paid Europeans to lobby...bullet

Related Articles

Winter Olympic 'Miracle on snow' Ledecka seals snowboard, ski double
Sports Olympic curling stones come from a unique island better known for being the backdrop of a famous Trump golf course
Sports These are the fastest sports at the Winter Olympics
Sports 17-year-old snowboarding star Red Gerard may be incentivized to turn away from competition to pursue a path that could pay him up to $1 million per year
Politics Trump is leaving Jared Kushner's security clearance up to John Kelly, and it could be a bad sign for Kushner
Sports Why some Olympians can compete for countries they are not from
Politics US announces massive sanctions and warns the world: Do business with North Korea at your own risk
Sports North Korea's Winter Olympics cheer squad are being forced into sexual slavery, according to a defector
Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
Sports South Korea has fallen in love with this Olympic skater because of her love of K-Pop, even though she didn't win

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The sister of a Filipina worker whose body was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, throws herself at her sibling's coffin as it arrives in the Philippines on February 16, 2018
Joanna Demafelis Both suspects in Kuwait murder of Filipina held: Lebanon
Mirziyoyev has moved to distance himself from Karimov's hardline policies.
In Uzbekistan Activist freed after 12 years in prison
ZemZeman, a 73-year-old ex-communist with strong pro-Russian, pro-Chinese and anti-Muslim views, won a second five-year term in a presidential vote in January.n
Yevgeni Nikulin Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Three more environmentalists arrested: website