Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet


Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet

Saudi Arabia insisted Wednesday it would do "whatever is needed" to avoid oil supply shortages, setting the stage for a showdown with archfoe Iran ahead of crunch OPEC talks on easing a production-cut pact.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oil kingpin Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to ease an OPEC oil production cap play

Oil kingpin Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to ease an OPEC oil production cap

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Saudi Arabia insisted Wednesday it would do "whatever is needed" to avoid oil supply shortages, setting the stage for a showdown with archfoe Iran ahead of crunch OPEC talks on easing a production-cut pact.

"We will do whatever is needed to maintain market stability and ensure that there are no oil supply shortages," Saudi Prince and minister of state for energy affairs Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a petroleum conference in Vienna.

"Many consumer countries are anxious" about potential oil shortfalls, he said, noting that global oil demand is expected to climb in the coming months.

Along with non-member Russia, oil kingpin Saudi Arabia is pushing hard for OPEC energy ministers and allied countries to agree this week to ease a production cap that has more than doubled oil prices since 2016.

But Riyadh, under pressure from Washington to boost output in order to bring down prices, is encountering stiff opposition from Tehran, which is facing renewed sanctions following Washington's exit from the international nuclear agreement.

Speaking at the same event, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh reiterated his country's resistance to hiking oil output and accused Trump of trying to politicise OPEC.

"The real responsibility for the current oil price hike lies with the US president himself," Zanganeh told the audience. "You cannot have your cake eat and it too."

Trump has in recent months repeatedly blamed OPEC for a spike in oil prices, but Zanganeh said it was US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela that had fuelled fears of a supply crunch and put pressure on prices.

"You cannot impose unilateral trade sanctions against two founding members of OPEC, two major oil producers... and at the same time expect the global oil market not to show tensions," he said.

The OPEC cartel is set to discuss possible changes to the supply-cut deal in the Austrian capital on Friday, with 10 non-member partner countries including Russia joining the talks on Saturday.

The gathering is expected to be the most politically charged in years, but OPEC secretary general Mohammad Barkindo said he was confident a compromise could be reached.

"Despite the rising political tensions, as well as the tensions on the international trade side, we will be able to navigate this stormy weather," he told reporters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

European Union: Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday European Union Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday
Former President: Mugabe in Singapore for health check Former President Mugabe in Singapore for health check
Theresa May: UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing' Theresa May UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing'
European Union: Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Trump: Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination
In Germany: Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
5 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with...bullet
8 US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade...bullet
9 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military...bullet
10 In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces...bullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

The head of a Tunisian presidential committee on individual freedoms, Bochra Belhaj Hmida (R), during a press conference to deliver the final report on proposed social reforms on June 20, 2018
Beji Caid Essebsi Tunisia commission proposes sweeping liberal reforms
Tributes to French policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed in a jihadist attack on a supermarket in March 2018
In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double
Pilot whales feed primarily on squid and have a distinct, rounded head with a very slight beak
Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
For many football fans, no game is complete without a beer
World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer