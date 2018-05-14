Home > News > World >

Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move


Iran denounced President Donald Trump as "feeble-minded" over Monday's controversial move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, calling for resistance from the Palestinians and the international community.

Iranians burn an image of US President Donald Trump during an anti-US demonstration in Tehran on May 9, 2018

"America has entered a crisis of strategic decision-making that looks at the international arena immaturely and adventurously," said parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a key establishment figure, at a conference on the Palestinian situation in Tehran.

"I believe the current US president is not capable of identifying and judging the long-term consequences of his actions," he added.

The United States was due to open its new embassy in Jerusalem -- known as Al-Quds in Iran -- later on Monday amid widespread Palestinian anger and praise from Israelis.

"Spur-of-the-moment and uncalculated actions cannot continue in today's world. Feeblemindness is costly for statesmen and they will eventually have to pay the price," Larijani said.

Iran is a key backer of Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas, and opposition to Israel has been a central tenet of its regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Larijani called for an "immediate reaction" from Palestinians, Islamic countries and the international community -- including boycotts and official complaints to the United Nations.

The US "must not think that such actions... can remain without a response," he said.

