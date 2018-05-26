Home > News > World >

Ireland set to repeal abortion ban by a landslide


In Ireland Government set to repeal abortion ban by a landslide

Ireland looks set to "make history" by liberalising some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said as votes in the hard-fought referendum were counted Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Exit polls showed an overwhelming vote in favour of liberalising Ireland's abortion laws, among the strictest in Europe play

Exit polls showed an overwhelming vote in favour of liberalising Ireland's abortion laws, among the strictest in Europe

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ireland looks set to "make history" by liberalising some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said as votes in the hard-fought referendum were counted Saturday.

The proposal to repeal the constitutional ban on terminations was predicted to win by a more than two-thirds majority, according to both exit polls.

A survey of 4,000 voters for The Irish Times newspaper put the pro-choice camp ahead by 68 percent to 32 percent, while a second exit poll of 3,800 voters by national broadcaster RTE put the margin at 69 percent to 31 percent.

"Democracy in action. It's looking like we will make history," Varadkar wrote on Twitter following a divisive and often emotional campaign.

The result looks set to be another hammer blow to the Roman Catholic Church's authority in Ireland, coming three years after referendum voters backed legalising same-sex marriage by 62 percent.

Key facts on Ireland's abortion law play

Key facts on Ireland's abortion law

(AFP)

In what was traditionally one of the most religious countries in Europe, the Church's influence has waned in recent years following a series of child sex abuse scandals.

The referendum comes three months before a visit by Pope Francis for the World Meeting of Families.

The Irish Times survey suggested women voted by 70 percent in favour of the proposal and men by 65 percent.

People over 65, however, voted 60 percent against overhauling the current legislation, which only allows terminations in cases where the mother's life is in danger.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadakar is backing the reform of the staunchly Catholic country's abortion laws play

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadakar is backing the reform of the staunchly Catholic country's abortion laws

(AFP)

All other age groups backed the proposal, with support at 87 percent among the youngest voters, aged 18 to 24.

Urban voters were 71 percent in favour and rural voters -- thought to be the most conservative -- gave a predicted 60 percent support.

'Overwhelming desire for change'

Figures from different constituencies are expected from 1100 GMT, with a final result to be announced later in the day at the main counting centre in Dublin Castle.

Varadkar's government has proposed that if the amendment is repealed, abortion will be allowed in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

He has promised that a draft law will be published before the end of the summer with the aim of approval by the year's end.

Varadkar and Micheal Martin, leader of Ireland's other main party Fianna Fail, both support the legislation, meaning that it is widely expected to be approved.

The exit poll showed "an overwhelming desire for change that nobody has foreseen", wrote The Irish Times's deputy political editor Fiach Kelly.

Nearly 3.5 million voters were asked whether they wanted to overturn the ban after a highly charged and divisive campaign play

Nearly 3.5 million voters were asked whether they wanted to overturn the ban after a highly charged and divisive campaign

(AFP)

"The victory for the 'Yes' campaign looks set to be neither narrow nor based on a few segments of Irish society. Rather, it will be carried high on the shoulders of a majority across the entire country," he said.

He called it "the final casting off of old mores".

Dropping the 8th amendment

Nearly 3.5 million voters were asked whether they wanted to overturn the ban.

Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said the referendum had made him "proud to be Irish", forecasting "a stunning result that will bring about a fundamental change for the better".

The anti-abortion campaign, which wanted to keep the Irish constitution's eighth amendment, seemed prepared to accept a heavy defeat but vowed to stand firm.

Father Tom Harrington leaving a polling station after voting in Knock, north-west Ireland play

Father Tom Harrington leaving a polling station after voting in Knock, north-west Ireland

(AFP)

"Abortion on demand would deal Ireland a tragic blow but the pro-life movement will rise to any challenge it faces," said prominent anti-abortion campaigner Cora Sherlock.

Save the 8th campaign spokesman John McGuirk said an unborn child's right to life existed "independent of what a majority says.

"That said, with a result of that magnitude, clearly there was very little to be done."

Eyes on Northern Ireland

Abortion is still banned in some 20 countries worldwide, while others have highly restrictive laws in place. In the European Union, predominantly Catholic Malta is the only country with a total ban.

Ireland's eighth amendment recognises the "right to life of the unborn" with an "equal right to life of the mother".

The amendment was introduced after a 1983 referendum that approved a constitutional ban on abortion.

Anyone terminating a pregnancy in Ireland currently faces up to 14 years in jail.

The law was tweaked in 2013 to allow terminations if the mother's life is at risk.

The ban has led to thousands of women travelling each year to neighbouring Britain, where terminations are legal, or increasingly turning to abortion pills sold online.

Since 1983, around 170,000 Irish women have gone abroad for terminations.

Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party in neighbouring Northern Ireland, said "eyes will now turn" to the British-ruled province, where abortion and same-sex marriage remain illegal, unlike the rest of the United Kingdom.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
In France: Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
In Brazil: Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
In Oman: Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2 In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
Keiko Fujimori: Peru's powerful siblings head for a split Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Vladimir Putin: President warns trade war risks global economic crisis Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY...bullet
4 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
5 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
9 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

In Europe Ireland votes in historic abortion referendum
In Ireland Final campaign push before bitter Irish abortion vote
In Europe EU blasts British 'fantasy' on Ireland
Brexit UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs
Football Spanish court hits Falcao with 9-million euro tax bill
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Developers are raking in million dollar bonuses even as prices slump
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Spanish movie director Carla Simon poses during a photo-call for the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival in Cabourg, northwestern France, on June 17, 2017.
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'