Home > News > World >

IS begins quitting last pocket of Syria's capital


In Damascus IS begins quitting last pocket of Syria's capital

Islamic State group fighters began evacuating their final stronghold in southern Damascus on Sunday, a monitor said, bringing Syria's government closer than ever to flushing out the last threat to the capital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The evacuation of jihadists from southern Damascus follows intense fighting with Syrian regime forces play

The evacuation of jihadists from southern Damascus follows intense fighting with Syrian regime forces

(SANA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Islamic State group fighters began evacuating their final stronghold in southern Damascus on Sunday, a monitor said, bringing Syria's government closer than ever to flushing out the last threat to the capital.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has used a combination of military pressure and evacuation deals in recent months to recapture territory around the capital from his armed opponents.

Last month, troops and allied Palestinian militia launched a fierce offensive to oust IS from a cluster of districts in southern Damascus, including the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk.

After weeks of combat and heavy casualties, an apparent deal was reached for remaining IS fighters to leave Yarmuk and the adjacent district of Tadamun, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

IS jihadists burned their headquarters in Yarmuk before boarding buses with their relatives to leave the area, said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

"The six buses left at dawn, heading east for the Syrian desert," he told AFP.

Abdel Rahman could not specify how many had left, but said a majority were relatives of jihadists and not armed. More than two dozen buses remained in Yarmuk for additional evacuations, he said.

Syrian state media and a Palestinian official have denied a deal was reached or that evacuations were taking place.

IS has had a presence in southern Damascus since 2015, expanding in recent years from Yarmuk to Tadamun and the nearby districts of Hajar al-Aswad and Qadam.

Yarmuk in particular has been devastated by Syria's conflict, suffering a crippling government siege since 2012 and ruined by years of fighting.

It was once home to 160,000 Palestinian refugees, as well as Syrians, but just a few hundred remain.

IS 'surrendering'

Assad has already ousted tens of thousands of rebels and civilians from areas around Damascus this year through military force and negotiated withdrawals, including the rebel bastion of Eastern Ghouta.

The regime used similar tactics to clear opposition towns northeast and south of Damascus earlier this month, leaving IS as the only armed presence in the capital.

The assault against the jihadist force has left more than 250 pro-regime forces, 233 jihadists and more than 60 civilians dead according to the Britain-based Observatory.

But the offensive died down around midday Saturday after a truce between IS on one side and pro-government Palestinian militias and regime ally Russia on the other, said the monitor, which relies on a network of sources in Syria.

"After the ceasefire on Saturday, IS withdrew from areas in the western part of Yarmuk camp, east towards the centre of the camp," Abdel Rahman said.

"Troops and Palestinian loyalist militias entered that area for sweeping operations," he told AFP.

Syrian state media on Sunday denied evacuations were taking place in Hajar al-Aswad and made no mention of any departures from Yarmuk or Tadamun.

"Army units in southern Damascus continued their operations against the remaining terrorists in a small area of Hajar al-Aswad, making further progress towards ending the terrorist presence in the area," it said.

Anwar Abdel Hadi, the head of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) also denied the evacuations but said IS appeared to be giving up.

"Daesh is surrendering in Yarmuk, Hajar al-Aswad, and Tadamun," he told AFP, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Artillery backs SDF

It remains unclear exactly where Sunday's evacuees will go, or if they will be pursued by regime troops.

A similar deal reached last year by Syria's regime and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah saw IS fighters bussed out of the Lebanon-Syria border area towards Syria's east.

IS once held large parts of Syria's north and east, but offensives by rival forces have whittled down its control to less than three percent of the country.

The jihadists still hold some territory in remote parts of central Homs province and Deir Ezzor in the east, according to the Observatory.

But IS is even under attack there.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters backed by Western powers, launched an assault on IS holdouts in Deir Ezzor earlier this month.

On Sunday, they were closing in on a key IS-held village, backed by close US and French ground support, the Observatory said.

"There are intense clashes around Hajjin, and the SDF is advancing thanks to American and French artillery fire," Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The SDF has already driven IS out of large parts of northern and eastern Syria, including the onetime jihadist capital of Raqa, with help from the coalition's air strikes, weapons and special forces advisors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Texas Shooting: Officers 'did what they could': chief Texas Shooting Officers 'did what they could': chief
North Korea: Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors' North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'
Najib Razak: Malaysia ex-PM denies graft charges in visit to home region Najib Razak Malaysia ex-PM denies graft charges in visit to home region
Silicon Valley: Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
Pierre Moscovici: EU and Greece reach agreement on latest bailout review Pierre Moscovici EU and Greece reach agreement on latest bailout review
Pope Francis: Pontiff to appoint 14 new cardinals Pope Francis Pontiff to appoint 14 new cardinals

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
4 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of...bullet
5 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
6 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" -...bullet
7 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to...bullet
8 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
9 Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' -...bullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor
France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
In Astana Syria talks renew amid growing regional fears
In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitor
Israel Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation
Rocket Misfire Major Israeli raids hit 'Iranian' targets in Syria after rocket fire
World Iran fires rockets into Golan Heights from Syria, Israelis say
In Damascus Hundreds prepare to exit rebel areas near Syria capital: state media

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Erdogan has previously drawn controversy for electioneering in Europe, where there are some three million Turks eligible to vote in Turkish elections, including 1.4 million in Germany
Bosnia Erdogan arrives for controversial election rally
A Russian sports journal quoted sources close to Chelsea's owner as saying it had taken a long time for his application to be processed but he was due to get a new British visa shortly
Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': report
There is anger that police in Madagascar have not done more to stop kidnappings
In Madagascar Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings
A boy writes on a board at the Hori rehabilitation centre in Tal Maarouf, in Syria's northeastern Hassekeh province, on February 11, 2018
In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'