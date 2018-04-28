Home > News > World >

IS 'emir' killed in southern Yemen: police


Islamic State 'Emir' killed in southern Yemen: police

A top Islamic State group leader was killed and three others arrested in a government raid on Saturday in southern Yemen, police said.

  • Published:
Yemeni government forces drive through Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province, on August 16, 2016, after a Saudi-backed offensive to seize it from Al-Qaeda jihadists play

Yemeni government forces drive through Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province, on August 16, 2016, after a Saudi-backed offensive to seize it from Al-Qaeda jihadists

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A top Islamic State group leader was killed and three others arrested in a government raid on Saturday in southern Yemen, police said.

Saleh Nasr Fadl al-Bakhshi, self-proclaimed "emir" of the radical group's branch in the Aden and Abyan regions, was killed in the raid on an IS hideout in government-held territory, a senior officer with Aden's police force told AFP.

Islamist networks, including IS and Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, have exploited years of war in Yemen to expand their presence in the country's south.

The government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi has been based in southern Yemen since 2015, after Shiite Huthi rebels drove it from the capital Sanaa and much of the country's north, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention.

Southern Yemen is the target of a US-backed operation against AQAP, led by the United Arab Emirates, as well as a long-running US drone campaign.

The Yemen war has claimed nearly 10,000 lives since Saudi Arabia and its military allies joined the conflict in March 2015, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
5 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
6 In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: policebullet
7 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
8 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media...bullet
9 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
10 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing...bullet

Related Articles

Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missile
Finance Oil spikes as possible US exit from Iran nuclear deal puts hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk
Politics The Supreme Court finally heard arguments on the travel ban — and Trump looks likely to win
In Yemen Forces clash with jihadists after Red Cross worker killed
In Yemen 20 killed, 40 wounded in air raid at wedding ceremony
World Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. war
Iran Country threatens to 'vigorously' resume enrichment if US quits deal
World Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh
Finance The 23 major cities with the worst quality of life in the world
Asian Cup Football 'miracle' offers shared goal for war-torn Yemen

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM