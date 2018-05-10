Home > News > World >

IS leader travels in east Syria with tight-knit group: Iraqi official


Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi IS leader travels in east Syria with tight-knit group: Iraqi official

Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is hiding in eastern Syria and moves around with only a small group of followers, including one of his sons, an Iraqi intelligence official said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A screenshot taken from a propaganda video shows Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi addressing followers at a mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul on July 5, 2014 play

A screenshot taken from a propaganda video shows Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi addressing followers at a mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul on July 5, 2014

(AL-FURQAN MEDIA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is hiding in eastern Syria and moves around with only a small group of followers, including one of his sons, an Iraqi intelligence official said Wednesday.

IS retains territory in the desert plains along the Iraqi frontier despite losing the vast bulk of its cross-border "caliphate" to various military offensives.

The senior Iraqi official said Baghdadi was in the Hajin, Shaddadi, Suwar and Markadah areas and "travels accompanied by four or five people, including his son and son-in-law".

"His movements are discreet and he never travels in a convoy," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Originally from Iraq, Baghdadi has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet" and the United States is offering a $25 million reward for his capture.

The intelligence official said the noose was closing around the jihadist leader after Iraqi forces captured five top IS commanders in an unprecedented raid into war-torn Syria on March 24.

"Officers from Iraqi intelligence entered Syrian territory and gained access to the zones controlled by IS," he said.

The five men had featured in IS execution videos filmed while the group ruled over vast swathes of Iraq, the official said.

One of those detained, former Syrian anti-government fighter Saddam al-Jamal, allegedly confessed to Iraqi forces that he had supplied IS with arms stolen from the Syrian army.

The official said 39 IS fighters had been killed in cross-border air raids by Iraqi forces in Syria over the past few weeks and that the group had seen a "sharp decrease" in numbers.

Iraq's interior ministry said in February that Baghdadi was being treated at a field hospital for wounds sustained in an earlier air strike.

In mid-2017, Russia said it had probably killed Baghdadi in a late May air raid near Raqa in Syria, but later said it was still trying to verify his fate.

In September, an American military chief said the jihadist chief was still alive and probably hiding in eastern Syria's Euphrates Valley.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Red Cross: 1 million people enter Colombia amid Venezuela crisis Red Cross 1 million people enter Colombia amid Venezuela crisis
In Australia: 104-year-old breaks into joyful song as he awaits death In Australia 104-year-old breaks into joyful song as he awaits death
Moscow Kremlin: Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran move Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran move
Iran: Gulf braces for fallout after US exit from deal Iran Gulf braces for fallout after US exit from deal
In Latvia: Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victory In Latvia Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victory
Donald Trump: FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US President's lawyer payment - Report

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prisonbullet
4 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
5 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
6 In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandalbullet
7 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
8 Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US...bullet
9 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for...bullet
10 Kaduna Killings UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attackbullet

Related Articles

Politics A new terrorist group is popping up in Syria and capitalizing on ISIS' defeat
In Niger ISIS has released a video of its Niger attack on US troops leaving the Pentagon with questions to answer
World ISIS claims deadly attack at church in Russian region of Dagestan
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Iraqi official says wounded IS chief alive in Syria
ISIS Trump opens new chapter for Guantanamo
Islamic State Now defeated, Iraq's most feared jihadists await their fate
Denis Cuspert German IS rapper killed in airstrike in Syria
Politics The NYC truck attack suspect is seeking a plea deal to accept a life sentence and avoid the death penalty
Politics 6 incredible tourist destinations that were endangered by war in 2017
Islamic State Lafarge ex-CEO denies knowing of Syria payments until late

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Mexico's presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pictured last month, says the country should consider legalizing drugs
In Mexico Front-runner wants to debate legalizing drugs
Protesters stand outside the White House as US President Donald Trump announces the United State's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC
Iran How could the country deal be salvaged?
The European Union launched an online survey giving users space to outline their own views on how the EU's remaining 27 countries face up to the future
European Union Bruised by Brexit, launches 'citizens consultation'
President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton has never made any secret of his desire to see Iran's Islamic revolutionary regime ousted
Donald Trump President's Iran deal exit raises regime change spectre