Home > News > World >

Israeli gunfire in spotlight after hundreds wounded in Gaza


In Gaza Israeli gunfire in spotlight after hundreds wounded

When Palestinian Mohammed al-Mughari was shot by an Israeli sniper on the Gaza border, it left a hole in his leg so big he says he could fit a finger into it.

  • Published:
Palestinians, shot by Israeli troops during border protests, wait for check-up exams at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City on April 25, 2018 play

Palestinians, shot by Israeli troops during border protests, wait for check-up exams at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City on April 25, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When Palestinian Mohammed al-Mughari was shot by an Israeli sniper on the Gaza border, it left a hole in his leg so big he says he could fit a finger into it.

Over a month into mass protests, more than 40 Palestinians have been killed and at least 1,500 wounded by Israeli fire during the "Great March of Return", a major protest movement along the border between Gaza and Israel.

Doctors are troubled by the high number of disabling wounds, especially to the legs and knees, with Israel facing questions over both its disproportionate use of force and the types of ammunition it is using against demonstrators.

Three weeks after being shot, 28-year-old Mughari's leg is propped up and wrapped in plaster, but he's not in the clear yet. He knows there is still a possibility it might need to be amputated.

The bullet destroyed "30 centimetres of bone in the leg", he told AFP from his hospital bed in Gaza City.

Since March 30, thousands of Palestinians have gathered every Friday at points along the border separating the besieged Gaza Strip and Israel.

The marchers are demanding the right to return to their homes seized by Israel in 1948.

While most of the crowd stands a few hundred metres (yards) from the border fence, smaller numbers have pushed closer to burn tyres and throw stones.

In response Israeli snipers have fired live ammunition.

Palestinians carry man wounded during border protests near Gaza's northern town of Jabalia on April 27, 2018 play

Palestinians carry man wounded during border protests near Gaza's northern town of Jabalia on April 27, 2018

(AFP)

Mughari declined to say whether he threw stones, but he thinks it may be years before he can return to his restaurant job.

"I was planning to get married soon. I'm not thinking about it anymore," he said.

The Israeli army says it fires live rounds only as a "last resort" to protect soldiers and the fence.

It has accused Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of exploiting the demonstrations and using the protesters as human shields.

Since the protests began, Israeli troops have shot more than 1,500 people. The vast majority are young men, and most of the wounded were hit in the legs, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Twenty-one people have had limbs amputated.

Among those killed there have been two journalists and several teenagers.

'Unusual' wounds

The asymmetry of force has brought criticism of Israel's policies.

No Israelis have been injured since the protests began.

The European Union and others have called for an investigation into Israel's response, but the Jewish state has rejected the idea.

The United States, Israel's strongest backer, has blocked moves for a probe at the United Nations.

Doctors have reported unusually severe injuries.

Palestinians, wounded in previous weeks during mass protests, are transported for check-up exams at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City on April 25, 2018 play

Palestinians, wounded in previous weeks during mass protests, are transported for check-up exams at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City on April 25, 2018

(AFP)

"What is unusual is the lesions and the fact that the wounds are very wide, and the bones can be in many fragments," Marie-Elisabeth Ingres, head of the Doctors Without Borders mission (MSF) in the Palestinian territories, told AFP.

The charity has given nearly 600 people post-operative care since March 30.

Abdel Latif el-Hajj, director general of hospitals in Gaza, accused Israel of using types of ammunition aimed at permanently disfiguring their targets.

He told AFP the army was using "expanding bullets" that separate inside the body, "breaking the bones and blood vessels, causing severe rupturing of the tissue".

Amnesty International on Friday said some of the wounds appear consistent with bullets that expand inside the body.

Such ammunition is considered illegal in international warfare.

AFP could not independently confirm the claim.

"The nature of these injuries shows that Israeli soldiers are using high-velocity military weapons designed to cause maximum harm to Palestinian protesters that do not pose imminent threat to them," an Amnesty statement said.

It accused Israel of "deliberate attempts to kill and maim" protesters.

Palestinians protest on April 27, 2018 ,east of Gaza City near Gaza's border with Israel, during the fifth consecutive Friday of mass demonstrations play

Palestinians protest on April 27, 2018 ,east of Gaza City near Gaza's border with Israel, during the fifth consecutive Friday of mass demonstrations

(AFP)

In a statement the Israeli army said it was only using "standard weapons and ammunition that are lawful under international law", and accused Gaza's health ministry of regularly spreading false information.

Gaza's severely limited medical facilities have been stretched thin by the number of injuries.

Hajj estimates they have only a few weeks of saline solution and antibiotics left.

They also have only around 50 orthopaedic devices, used to support damaged bones or replace destroyed ones.

"I suspect they will be gone in a week," he said.

Ingres from MSF thinks hundreds of people will need costly treatment for months, if not years, with the risk of infection and further amputations if quality treatment is not given.

"The impact will be long term -- not only on the individuals but on the health system, on their families, on the society in total."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
5 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
6 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
7 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media mouthpiecesbullet
8 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
9 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs...bullet
10 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

In Gaza Three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: ministry
Gaza Strip Thousands march on Israel border in 5th Friday of protests
New York Times Behind a Roadside Hit in Malaysia, Israeli-Palestinian Intrigue
Palestinian Journalist shot at Gaza protest dies of wounds: family
Avigdor Lieberman Israel dismisses claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination
In Gaza Fiery kites adopted as new tactic by protesters
Prisoners' Day Palestinians protest to support prisoners in Israeli jails
World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'
In Gaza Clashes erupt on Israel border on third Friday of protests
Gaza New clashes on Israel border after deadly violence

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM