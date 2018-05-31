Home > News > World >

Italian populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition


In Italy Populists launch bid to resurrect government coalition

Italy's populist parties launched a last-ditch bid Thursday to resurrect a coalition government that collapsed as the president vetoed their controversial pick for economy minister.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anti-establishment leader Luigi Di Maio said he was prepared to propose a compromise candidate for economy minister play

Anti-establishment leader Luigi Di Maio said he was prepared to propose a compromise candidate for economy minister

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy's populist parties launched a last-ditch bid Thursday to resurrect a coalition government that collapsed as the president vetoed their controversial pick for economy minister.

Luigi Di Maio, head of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said Wednesday he was prepared to offer a compromise candidate in the place of economist Paolo Savona, who has called for Italy to drop the euro.

It would be an olive branch to President Sergio Mattarella, who at the weekend ruled out approving the coalition's cabinet lineup if it included Savona -- prompting Di Maio to demand the president's impeachment.

Nearly three months of political turmoil following an inconclusive election in the eurozone's third biggest economy have rattled financial markets, although they rebounded slightly on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Milan Stock Exchange was up 0.79 percent by 1100 GMT after closing up 2.09 percent Wednesday while the bond market continued to strengthen.

Investors have deep doubts over Italy's financial stability, with the country struggling under a debt mountain of 2.3 trillion euros.

Popular support has soared for the nationalist League party, Five Star's more powerful coalition partner, leading many to fear that fresh elections could essentially become a referendum on euro membership.

Mattarella has asked pro-austerity economist Carlo Cottarelli to form a caretaker government, but now says he is assessing Di Maio's offer of a compromise with "great interest".

The League has been beating the drum for new elections, but its leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday he had "never closed the door" on hammering out a government.

Salvini, 45, and the 31-year-old Di Maio were to meet later Thursday in Rome.

Carlo Cottarelli has a caretaker team ready to step in should fresh negotiations fail between the Five Star Movement and the League play

Carlo Cottarelli has a caretaker team ready to step in should fresh negotiations fail between the Five Star Movement and the League

(AFP)

Cottarelli meanwhile has a caretaker team ready to step in should the Five Star-League negotiations fail -- but the lineup is doomed to lose a confidence vote in the populist-dominated parliament, meaning that elections would likely be held after August.

The timing of polls is already the subject of heated debate, with the centre-left Democratic Party saying they should be held in July while the League says they should take place after the summer holidays.

But if they are held in September or October, parliament would have scant time to approve the 2019 budget.

Banks on ratings watch

The uncertainty prompted Moody's to place a dozen Italian banks on negative ratings watch Wednesday, including Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Mediobanca, having already Friday placed Italy's Baa2 rating on review for a possible downgrade over its political crisis.

Fuel giant Eni, postal service Poste Italiane, public TV network RAI and gas companies Snam and Itaglas were also put under surveillance by Moody's.

More than half of ordinary Italians -- 54 percent -- are "worried" about the political situation, according to a survey conducted Tuesday and Wednesday by the Demopolis Institute.

Thirty percent are "angry" and 11 percent "disappointed", with only five percent feeling "confident", the poll found.

"We are in a surreal situation, every morning for 88 days we wake up and we are amazed at the U-turns and flip-flops for which we are all paying a price, not only economically but in credibility and confidence," wrote left-leaning La Repubblica editor Mario Calabresi.

In the same paper Lupo Rattazzi, scion of the powerful Agnelli family that owns car manufacturer Fiat, took out a full-page advert challenging Di Maio and Salvini over Savona's position on the euro.

Rattazzi noted that Savona has admitted that leaving the euro would damage Italians' purchasing power for two years, and that the "upper and middle classes" would benefit the most.

On Wednesday, current affairs programme "Porta a Porta" highlighted two polls carried out by Istituto Piepoli and Euromedia both showing that a large majority of Italians want to stay in the euro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Syria: Bashar al-Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds In Syria Bashar al-Assad threatens force against US-backed Kurds
In Ivory Coast: Cotton harvest surges In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surges
In Kenya: Hugs and apologies between political rivals In Kenya Hugs and apologies between political rivals
In Gaza: Red Cross says health crisis of 'unprecedented magnitude' In Gaza Red Cross says health crisis of 'unprecedented magnitude'
In Macedonia: New Greek rallies announced name row In Macedonia New Greek rallies announced name row
Massive Imports: EU-US trade tensions at fever pitch as steel deadline looms Massive Imports EU-US trade tensions at fever pitch as steel deadline looms

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
3 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as...bullet
4 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrestbullet
7 In Mexico Journalist found dead in 'pool of blood' at homebullet
8 In Kenya Hugs and apologies between political rivalsbullet
9 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
10 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet

Related Articles

In Macedonia New Greek rallies announced name row
In Northwest Syria For displaced Syrians, plentiful Ramadan cannot erase loss
Bashar al-Assad Syria's President threatens force against US-backed Kurds
Shinzo Abe Japan moves closer to controversial labour reforms
Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang
In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet
Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
In France Police clear Paris camp as migrant debate flares
Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total
Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting North Korea for the first time since 2009 ahead of a planned summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara's embassador to Washington will be back at work shortly after a spat with the US over the new American embassy in Jerusalem
Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Filed by Spain's opposition Socialists, the no-confidence motion aims to oust Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM fights for political life no-confidence debate begins
US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a busy summer of campaigning for Republicans ahead of November's mid-term congressional elections
Trump U.S President targeting red-state Democrats ahead of mid-term elections