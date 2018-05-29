Home > News > World >

Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil


In Italy Financial markets plunge on political turmoil

The Milan stock exchange plunged more than three percent Tuesday, while Italy's debt-risk premium surged, reflecting investor worry over the prospect of a fresh eurozone crisis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carlo Cottarelli, an economist known as "Mr Scissors", has been given a mandate to form Italy's next government play

Carlo Cottarelli, an economist known as "Mr Scissors", has been given a mandate to form Italy's next government

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Milan stock exchange plunged more than three percent Tuesday, while Italy's debt-risk premium surged, reflecting investor worry over the prospect of a fresh eurozone crisis.

Financial markets are nervous as Italy faces the prospect of new elections as early as September after a nascent populist government collapsed over the weekend, prolonging almost three months of uncertainty.

At close on Monday, Italy's 10-year bond yields were 235 basis points higher than Germany's, already their top levels since 2013, before surging further to over 300 basis points Tuesday morning.

Yields typically rise at times of stress as investors demand higher returns if they are to buy a country's bonds.

Italy was waiting Tuesday for caretaker prime minister and former IMF economist Carlo Cottarelli to assemble a cabinet lineup for a technocrat government after a bid for power by an alliance of anti-establishment and far-right parties failed to get off the ground over the weekend.

President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the alliance's pick for economy minister, fierce eurosceptic Paolo Savona, throwing the eurozone's third largest economy into a fresh crisis.

For Cottarelli to form a government, parliament must endorse his team -- something the nationalist League party and the Five Star Movement who hold a majority in both houses have staunchly refused to do.

In the absence of a confidence vote Italy could return to the polls as early as September.

Investor worries are particularly high because there are concerns that the Five Star Movement and the League could win even more votes if a fresh vote is held.

"The risk here is that a re-election will lead to a stronger populist group forming, and thus, a possible referendum on the European Union," wrote Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"This will eventually lead to further rating downgrades from credit rating agencies, and with outstanding debt of more than 2.3 trillion Euros, Italy's public finances will look to be in a very bad shape."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Gaza: Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade In Gaza Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade
Volkert Van Der Graaf: Fortuyn's killer gets Dutch court nod to emigrate Volkert Van Der Graaf Fortuyn's killer gets Dutch court nod to emigrate
In Tunisia: First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens In Tunisia First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens
In Syria: Land law amounts to 'forced eviction', HRW says In Syria Land law amounts to 'forced eviction', HRW says
In Qatar: Council backs permanent residency law for foreigners In Qatar Council backs permanent residency law for foreigners
In Turkey: President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
2 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
3 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
4 Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
7 In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reportsbullet
8 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
9 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of...bullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
In Mali President Keita to run for re-election
Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to dismantle North Korean weapons
In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French magazine over 'Dictator' cover
Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Secretary General Jens NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit
Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
Roman Sushchenko Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

US artist Jeff Koons is pictured in New York in 2012 with one of his previous artwork installations of flowers, called "Tulips"
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
Alicia Pucheta is from the conservative Colorado Party, which has been in power for decades
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
The White House said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and President Donald Trump will meet ahead of a much anticipated summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to dismantle North Korean weapons
Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, pictured right, had been widely expected to seek a second five-year term in the troubled Sahel nation
In Mali President Keita to run for re-election