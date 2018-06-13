Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises


Matteo Salvini Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that without an "official apology" from France, a planned meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday should be cancelled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has called for France to take in more migrants play

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has called for France to take in more migrants

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that without an "official apology" from France, a planned meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday should be cancelled.

"If an official apology doesn't arrive, prime minister Conte would be right not to go to France," Salvini told reporters after demanding that France take in more migrants.

Macron had blasted Italy for its "cynicism and irresponsibility" in refusing to welcome 629 migrants left stranded on a French charity's rescue ship in the Mediterranean before Spain agreed to take them in.

Gabriel Attal, the spokesman for Macron's party, called Italy's actions "nauseating".

Italy's Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi summoned the French ambassador to Rome over the comments on Wednesday, saying in a statement that "the Italian government considers unacceptable the words publicly pronounced yesterday in Paris".

Milanesi added that the comments made by France were "compromising relations between Italy and France".

France's foreign ministry responded by saying that it is "perfectly aware" of the pressure on Italy as it copes with an influx of migrants from Africa, adding it is "committed to cooperation and dialogue" with Rome.

Salvini's far-right League party campaigned on taking a hard line on migrants ahead of March's election and rose to power as part Italy's eurosceptic, populist government that took office this month.

Also on Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the hardline interior ministers of Austria, Germany and Italy have formed an "axis of the willing" to combat illegal immigration into the EU.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Trump: All eyes on OPEC as US president gripes over prices Trump All eyes on OPEC as US president gripes over prices
European Union: Countries to probe Poland over rule of law European Union Countries to probe Poland over rule of law
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia PM vows to fight graft 'using Facebook' Nikol Pashinyan Armenia PM vows to fight graft 'using Facebook'
In Belgium: Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader In Belgium Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader
In Ghana: Exposing corruption with hidden camera king In Ghana Exposing corruption with hidden camera king
North America: Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid North America Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
6 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
7 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts...bullet
10 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game...bullet

Related Articles

In Britain Anger and grief as country marks Grenfell fire anniversary
Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game world
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang
In Argentina Union group plans strike against Macri, IMF
Malnutrition Food crisis worsens in Sahel region - UN aid chief
Hamas US seeks UN vote on condemning group over Gaza
Donald Trump Kim, US President commit to restart repatriating remains from North Korea
Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks with North Korean leader
In Spain King's brother-in-law loses graft appeal, faces jail
In Nigeria Buhari apologises for annulled 1993 election

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders(MSF)/SOS Mediterranee shows rescued migrants and MSF personnel onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the ship Aquarius.
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat