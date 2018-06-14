Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Italy won't ratify EU-Canada trade deal, minister says


EU-Canada Italy won't ratify trade deal, minister says

Italy's far-right agriculture minister on Thursday said his government would not ratify an EU-Canada free trade deal, claiming it does not protect his country's farmers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italian farmers held protests in 2017 against the EU-Canada free trade agreement play

Italian farmers held protests in 2017 against the EU-Canada free trade agreement

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy's far-right agriculture minister on Thursday said his government would not ratify an EU-Canada free trade deal, claiming it does not protect his country's farmers.

The European Union and Canada formally signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in October 2016, at a time when anti-globalisation sentiment was on the rise in Europe.

The accord, which has yet to be ratified, eliminates 98 percent of tariffs between the EU and Canada.

Opponents to the accord from around Europe see it as a danger to health, democracy and the rule of law.

Farmers in Italy protested in 2017, demanding that the government refuse to ratify the pact.

CETA's supporters, however, see it as an extension of the global trade system that faces a threat from protectionist US President Donald Trump.

The global system has also come under attack from eurosceptics and anti-establishment parties like those swept to power in Italy in a March vote.

In an interview published in Italian daily La Stampa on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said: "We will not ratify the free-trade agreement with Canada because it only protects a small part of our protected designation of origin (PDO) and protected geographical indication (PGI) produce."

He added: "We will ask parliament not to ratify this treaty or others similar to CETA."

Centinaio said the decision was covered in the joint government contract published by the populist coalition government made up of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League

Centinaio, a League member, said that his decision did not reflect just the nationalist position of his party, but that "doubts over this agreement are common among my European colleagues".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Carles Puigdemont: Puigdemont v 'Pig Demont': Ex-Catalan leader squeals on ham brand Carles Puigdemont Puigdemont v 'Pig Demont': Ex-Catalan leader squeals on ham brand
Fernando Grande-Marlaska: Spain wants to remove barbed wire from border fences at Ceuta and Melilla Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from border fences at Ceuta and Melilla
In Russia: British gay rights activist arrested before World Cup In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cup
In France: DNA leads to breakthrough in grisly cold case In France DNA leads to breakthrough in grisly cold case
In Argentina: Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion In Argentina Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion
Trump: Major military exercises 'suspended indefinitely' on Korean peninsula Trump Major military exercises 'suspended indefinitely' on Korean peninsula

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
6 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
7 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
8 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in talks...bullet
9 In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abusebullet
10 In Britain Anger and grief as country marks Grenfell...bullet

Related Articles

US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meeting
World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins Trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins
In Germany Tunisian held 'sought to build biological weapon'
Russia Country proposes raising pension age, first hike in almost 90 years
In China 'iPal' robot companion for lonely children
Kim Jong Un N.Korea TV summit broadcast hails president as 'world leader'
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
Emmanuel Macron French president 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova stand next to the World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018
World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins Trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins
President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's ceremonial head of state, at the Kremlin after inviting leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meeting
A national strike got underway Thursday in Nicaragua to protest the government's deadly crackdown on a two-month long popular uprising
In Nicaragua Two months of deadly chaos
North Koreans watch state news footage of the summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un N.Korea TV summit broadcast hails president as 'world leader'