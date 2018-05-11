Home > News > World >

'I've been blacklisted' says Poland's Oscar-winning director


Poland 'I've been blacklisted' says Oscar-winning director

Oscar-winning director Pawel Pawlikowski claimed Friday that he had been blacklisted by Poland's populist rightwing government and compared censorship in the country now to the dark days of communism.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski poses on May 11, 2018 during a photocall for the film "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France play

Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski poses on May 11, 2018 during a photocall for the film "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Oscar-winning director Pawel Pawlikowski claimed Friday that he had been blacklisted by Poland's populist rightwing government and compared censorship in the country now to the dark days of communism.

The 60-year-old, who won the best foreign language movie for "Ida" in 2015, told AFP that the film had been banned from being shown on television or in Polish cultural institutes abroad.

"The film is on a blacklist... There is now a blacklist of books, theatre directors and filmmakers who must not be supported," he said.

"I have the honour to be on this list," Pawlikowski said as his new film, "Cold War" was premiered at the Cannes film festival.

"With the new government, which has taken total control of public television, it is just like under the communism. The propaganda on TV is incredible," he said.

His last film "Ida" became the target of attacks and a petition by the country's Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, then in opposition, when it was nominated for an Academy Award.

He accused Pawlikowski of blackening the country's reputation.

The film about a young Catholic nun who learns she is a Holocaust orphan, touches on the killing of Jews during the Nazi occupation by Poles with whom they had sought refuge -- a fact swept under the carpet for decades.

Holocaust law

It also alludes to the role of Jewish communists in post-war Poland's security services and that the judiciary played in eliminating the regime's opponents.

In March, Glinski's government passed a controversial "Holocaust law" making it illegal to attribute Nazi crimes to Poland.

Pawlikowski, 60, who has spent most of his life in exile in Britain, said he did not set out to give a history lesson.

"I don't make political films and I don't like watching them. I prefer to tell stories about characters who have complicated relationships, but in a world where history weighs on them, that becomes political," he told AFP.

He said he feared that Poland's ruling conservatives -- who have been accused by the EU of attempting to roll back rights and the rule of law -- will turn his new film into another political scandal for "not having sufficiently pointed out the horrors of communism".

"Cold War" is the story of two star-crossed lovers -- loosely based on Pawlikowski's own parents -- flitting dangerously back and forth over the Iron Curtain until one is thrown into a communist work camp.

Described as "unbearably lovely" by the Hollywood Reporter, Joanna Kulig is already an early favourite for best actress award at the festival, and has been compared to the late French legend Jeanne Moreau by some critics.

"Any film which does not simplify reality will have problems today (in Poland)," Pawlikowski argued.

"Poland is going through a very ideological time with the new rightwing government which is reinterpreting everything based on two very simple criteria -- 'Back then was absolute evil, and now everything is great. We are a noble people, it was the terrible communists (who did those things) and not us, it was the Martians'," he said.

"This is not a time for nuance," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Belgium: Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: report In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: report
Montenegro: EU warns country to address media freedom Montenegro EU warns country to address media freedom
Najib Razak: Malaysia's scandal-mired on the ropes after shock loss Najib Razak Malaysia's scandal-mired on the ropes after shock loss
In Los Angeles: At least one hurt in school shooting: report In Los Angeles At least one hurt in school shooting: report
In China: Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder In China Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder
In Catalonia: Lawmakers step closer to picking new regional leader In Catalonia Lawmakers step closer to picking new regional leader

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12bullet
2 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
3 In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicidebullet
4 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran movebullet
5 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
6 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
7 Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi IS leader travels in east Syria with...bullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 In Latvia Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victorybullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
Opinion Patagonia v. Trump
Tech Far-right protesters and leftists around the world hit the streets for May Day — take a look at the dramatic protests
Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic church
In Belgium Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
In Poland An entrepreneur looks east to plug manpower gap

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet
9 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Youths armed with knives and machetes man a checkpoint in Bangui
In Bangui Aid groups sound alarm over C.Africa conflict victims
Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously voiced "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's decision and Russian officials have said they would work with European partners to preserve the agreement
Vladimir Putin Russian president speaks with Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal
New Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan swept to power this week
Nikol Pashinyan Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page'
People walk on May 11, 2018 near the compound of the US consulate in Jerusalem, which will host Washington's new embassy, as posters praising President Donald Trump hang above them
Trump President to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video: official