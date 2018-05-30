Home > News > World >

Ivory Coast cashes in on the cashew


Grey Gold Ivory Coast cashes in on the cashew

Famous for its cocoa and coffee, the Ivory Coast has drawn up an ambitious five-year plan for the cashew industry, seeking to modernise production in a sector where it is already the world's number-one exporter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ivory Coast is the world's biggest grower of cashews -- it now hopes to develop the processing side of the industry, to create jobs and wealth play

Ivory Coast is the world's biggest grower of cashews -- it now hopes to develop the processing side of the industry, to create jobs and wealth

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Famous for its cocoa and coffee, the Ivory Coast has drawn up an ambitious five-year plan for the cashew industry, seeking to modernise production in a sector where it is already the world's number-one exporter.

"We have shown that we know how to produce the nuts -- now we have to demonstrate that we can sell them and above all process them," Adama Coulibaly of the national Cotton-Cashew Council told AFP.

From tiny harvests two decades ago, the West African country now holds the cashew crown, supplanting India as the biggest producer of the nut.

Helped by price guarantees for farmers, its harvest doubled from 380,000 tonnes in 2013 to 711,000 tonnes in 2017, amounting to 22 percent of global output. This year's production of the nut -- known locally as "grey gold" -- is expected to attain 750,000 tonnes.

Curvy, rich in taste and filled with protein, the cashew is a familiar ingredient in salads, stir-fries and other meals.

But it also features in a widening range of other food products, including cashew butter and cheese, and its oil has found uses in medicine, industrial resins and cosmetics.

$200 mn boost

Ivory Coast has a problem, though: the processing side of its cashew sector is puny -- it is currently equipped to handle only six percent of production.

This is a classic dilemma for African countries, struggling to get out of the rut of dependence on primary sourcing.

"It's in food processing that the real added value lies... which can generate employment. Ivory Coast cannot allow itself to be merely an exporter of raw materials," Coulibaly told AFP.

Cashew nuts are peeled by hand at a factory in Bouake, then batched for export around the world play

Cashew nuts are peeled by hand at a factory in Bouake, then batched for export around the world

(AFP)

In March, the World Bank announced funding of $1 billion (866 million euros) for development purposes in Ivory Coast, including $200 million set aside to support programmes to modernise the cashew sector.

Coulibaly hopes that with finance on this scale, the country might in the coming five years attain "a 50 percent rate of product transformation and 80 percent within the next 10 years."

At present, the sector includes 250,000 producers grouped into a score of cooperatives and employs some 1.5 million people, directly or indirectly.

The government plans to build agro-industrial zones at four population centres -- Bouake in the centre, Korhogo in the north, Bondoukou in the east and Seguela in the northwest.

Economist Yves Ouya said the poverty-mired north and centre of the country had to be beneficiaries of the boom.

"This is extremely important for the government in its fight against endemic poverty in these zones," he said.

'A working business'

The cashew's extraordinary success sometimes leads to speculation -- by traders who buy nuts below the floor price fixed by the state and hope to sell it on at a profit -- and to smuggling to neighbouring countries.

According to official estimates, between 20,000 and 50,000 tonnes of production is diverted this way each year. The authorities recently responded by ramping up the legal arsenal to deal with such offences, which also affect the cocoa industry.

Not just nuts: Ivory Coast is hoping to meet the growing demand for cashew oil and other spinoffs play

Not just nuts: Ivory Coast is hoping to meet the growing demand for cashew oil and other spinoffs

(AFP)

Kouadio Djedri, a planter in his 60s at N'Zere village near the capital Yamoussoukro, likes to talk about how profitable the cashew business can be.

"I started out growing cashew nuts 20 years ago, when the product sold for 50 CFA francs (0.07 euros/$0.08) per kilo," the farmer, wearing a cowboy hat and green boots, said.

"From a harvest of 200 kilos -- two bags -- in my early days, this year I've grown 13 tonnes for sale at 500 CFA francs per kilo," he said.

Djedri, who is also village chief, has a cashew plantation of 11 hectares (27 acres) and plans to expand over a further 13 hectares.

"I tell young people to go into growing cashew nuts. It's a working business that has enabled me to send my children to school," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Smoking: A rundown on lighting up Smoking A rundown on lighting up
A City Like No Other: Hopes on hold for model Indian capital A City Like No Other Hopes on hold for model Indian capital
In Paris: Police clear biggest migrant camp In Paris Police clear biggest migrant camp
In Germany: Govt clings to diesel, even as first driving bans hit In Germany Govt clings to diesel, even as first driving bans hit
United Nations: Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection United Nations Kuwait at UN seeks backing for Palestinian protection
United Nations: UN mission struggles in troubled Central Africa United Nations UN mission struggles in troubled Central Africa

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
5 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
6 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
7 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
8 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
9 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
10 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant...bullet

Related Articles

Prinkipo Greek Orthodox Europe's largest wooden building awaits salvation off Istanbul
In Gaza People plan to try to breach Israeli sea blockade
Spain Country saves over 500 migrants at sea
Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabled
Sergio Mattarella Italian president, PM to meet over disputed govt lineup
In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reports
Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
In Germany 7 injured in massive blaze at theme park

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

Experts say children remain at risk in Myanmar as new underage recruits continue to trickle into the ranks of both the military and insurgent groups
In Myanmar Country stalling on end to child soldier recruitment - UN
Brazilian President Michel Temer's handling of a truckers' strike has brought into question whether he can continue to govern in the remaining seven months of his administration
In Brazil Truckers' strike puts President Temer on the ropes
Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, which advises the cabinet, approved a draft law which would introduce a prison term of up to five years and a penalty of 300,000 riyals for sexual harassment, weeks before the decades-long ban on women driving is lifted
Saudi Arabia Country seeks to criminalise sexual harassment
Starbucks staged four hours of racial bias training for its 175,000 US employees -- including at this store in Chelsea, New York -- in a closely watched exercise that spotlights lingering problems of discrimination
Starbucks Company shuts 8,000 US stores for racial bias training