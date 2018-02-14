Jacob Zuma steps down as South African President

news

Embattled South African President Jacob Zuma has resigned after being pressured to give way to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He announced his resignation in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Zuma's ruling ANC party had told him to step down or face a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.

He disclosed his decision to resign at the end of a long speech on Wednesday evening after berating the ANC for the way it had acted towards him.

Zuma, 75, had been severally accused of corruption.

"I have served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability," he said in the speech.

Reacting to Zuma's resignation, the ANC in a statement said his

resignation provided "certainty to the people of South Africa".

Zuma is a former member of the ANC's military wing in the days of apartheid.

He rose through the ranks of the party to become president, leading the country for more than a third of its time after apartheid.