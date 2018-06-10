Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll


In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential poll

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains far ahead in a poll out Sunday of candidates in Brazil's October presidential election, even though he has been in prison for two months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Demonstrators took to the streets of Sao Paulo in late May demanding Lula's release from prison play

Demonstrators took to the streets of Sao Paulo in late May demanding Lula's release from prison

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains far ahead in a poll out Sunday of candidates in Brazil's October presidential election, even though he has been in prison for two months.

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.

Lula, incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba since April 7, is serving a 12-year sentence for taking an apartment as a bribe.

The 72 year-old leftist politician insists on his innocence, saying the case is politically motivated.

The previous Datafolha survey, published just after Lula was imprisoned, gave him 31 percent support.

Datafolha said that 21 percent of those polled had no preference for president, while 17 percent would support far right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro and 10 percent ex-environment minister Marina Silva.

Lula on Friday received full support from his Worker's Party (PT), which stated in a letter that they continued to support him as their presidential candidate "to the final consequences".

Lula's time in office included a commodities-fuelled economic boom and major programs that lifted millions of Brazilians from extreme poverty.

Datafolha interviewed 2,824 voters across the country, and the poll has a two percentage point margin of error.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president denounces Austrian decision to close mosques Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president denounces Austrian decision to close mosques
Vladimir Putin: Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap
France: G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation France G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation
In America: US jobs bonanza all but ensures Fed rate hike in June In America US jobs bonanza all but ensures Fed rate hike in June
In US: Despite Trump deal, China's ZTE, Huawei to face closed doors in market In US Despite Trump deal, China's ZTE, Huawei to face closed doors in market
In Nicaragua: Violence rages as prospect of crisis talks hangs in limbo In Nicaragua Violence rages as prospect of crisis talks hangs in limbo

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
2 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
5 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7 summitbullet
6 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th...bullet
7 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go...bullet
8 In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry tollbullet
9 In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrestbullet
10 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet

Related Articles

Football Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam
In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast
Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems
Sports Nigeria’s ex-winger, Amuneke and ex-Super Eagles coach, Bora will be playing huge roles at the 2018 World Cup
Football Ronaldo's Portugal arrive in Russia for World Cup
Football Australia pip Hungary in final World Cup warm-up
Football Neymar due to start Brazil's final World Cup warm-up
In Eastern Iraq A small town builds weightlifting champions
Football Neymar set for start as Spain, France labour in warm-ups

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Putin said "many" countries including Austria were keen to help in organising such a US-Russia summit
Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready
Ranch hands drive cattle to a new pasture against the backdrop of hills covered in wildflowers in April 2017 in Taft, California; the farming industry is bolstering outreach efforts amid a surge in suicides across the US
In United States Farm belt tries to head off another surge in suicides
The small management team at the training centre has resorted to drumming up its own income to keep things ticking over
In Eastern Iraq A small town builds weightlifting champions
Discussions in Singapore will centre on North Korea's nuclear arsenal and how far Pyongyang is willing to go to meet US demands that it be permanently dismantled
In Singapore A nuclear-powered summit