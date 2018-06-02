Home > News > World >

Jordan protests snowball over price hikes, income tax draft law


In Jordan People protests snowball over price hikes, income tax draft law

Hundreds of Jordanians demonstrated in the capital Amman for a third consecutive day on Saturday against price hikes and an income tax draft law driven by IMF recommendations to slash its public debt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Demonstrators confront anti-riot policemen as they protest against a proposed income tax draft law in front of the Prime Minister's office in Amman late on June 1, 2018 play

Demonstrators confront anti-riot policemen as they protest against a proposed income tax draft law in front of the Prime Minister's office in Amman late on June 1, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hundreds of Jordanians demonstrated in the capital Amman for a third consecutive day on Saturday against price hikes and an income tax draft law driven by IMF recommendations to slash its public debt.

Protests have gripped the country since Wednesday, when hundreds flooded the streets of Amman and demonstrated in other cities at the call of trade unions, to demand the fall of the government.

Last week the government adopted an income tax draft law, yet to be approved by parliament, aimed at widening the country's tax base and reaping 300 million dinars ($420 million, 360 million euros) for the treasury each year.

It is the latest in a series of economic reforms since Amman secured a $723-million three-year credit line from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

The loan, intended to support economic and financial reforms, has the long term objective of reducing Jordan's public debt from about 94 percent of GDP to 77 percent by 2021.

"This will be accomplished through reforms to bolster economic growth and gradual fiscal consolidation," the IMF says on its website.

Prices have steadily risen in recent years in Jordan, a country of 9.5 million which is burdered by poverty and unemployment, since January.

On Thursday, the government announced it would raise fuel and electricity prices from Friday, sparking protests across the country. It later froze its decision under orders from King Abdullah II.

But Friday night, hundreds of protesters were back on the streets outside the prime minister's office in Amman, calling for the government to fall, AFP reporters said.

Some demonstrators blocked roads with their cars, while others held signs reading: "The people of Jordan will not kneel".

Protests hit in several other cities, including Irbid and Jarash in the north, Zarqa in the east, and the southern city of Maan, which was rocked by deadly riots in the late 1980s over rising food prices.

Police said some demonstrators overnight "attacked" law enforcement agents and "tried to attack public and private property".

They warned they would resort to force if necessary.

Under the proposed new law, anyone with an annual income of 8,000 dinars or above would have to pay income tax, while businesses would face steep tax increases. Evaders would be heavily fined.

A majority of deputies -- 78 out of 130 MPs -- issued a statememt Friday saying they would vote against the draft legislation.

They said the income tax law does not serve the economic and social interests of the people.

Trade union representatives were due to meet on Saturday with Prime Minister Hani Mulki to demand that he revoke the bill or face further protests, said the president of the country's trade union federation, Ali Obus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabia: Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian missiles: report Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian missiles: report
Giuseppe Conte: Italy's new PM begins work Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins work
In Somalia: US says air strike kills 12 militants In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militants
Telegram: Software company says Apple cleared path for app update Telegram Software company says Apple cleared path for app update
Palestinian: Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army
In China: General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govtbullet
3 In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surgesbullet
4 Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on...bullet
5 Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Totalbullet
6 Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'bullet
7 In Nicaragua Death toll nears 100 as Ortega vows to staybullet
8 In London Pain, trauma linger 1 year on from Bridge terror...bullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 In Kenya Hugs and apologies between political rivalsbullet

Related Articles

Football Lingard to start for England against Nigeria
Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
Finance A Tesla Model S crashed into a parked police car while Autopilot was activated (TSLA)
Football WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis described Beijing's military build-up in the South China Sea as 'intimidation and coercion'
Jim Mattis US Defense accuses China of S. China Sea 'intimidation and coercion'
Canadian Prime Minister and amateur pugilist Justin Trudeau has traded in his "sunny ways" for fighting words
Justin Trudeau No more Mr Nice Guy: Canada's PM gets tough
A shadow prison tournament provided a rare, sweet breath of freedom as anticipation of Peru's first appearance at World Cup finals in 36 years reached fever pitch
Peru Country gets out of jail to win prisoners 'World Cup'
Italy's new interior minister Matteo Salvini has ridden a wave of public discontent in recent years, playing on anti-immigrant sentiment as hundreds of thousands of migrants landed in Italy
In Italy 158 migrants land ahead of visit by anti-immigrant Salvini