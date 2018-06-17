Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Kiev police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march


In Kiev Police detain 56 far-right activists during LGBT march

Ukrainian police said Sunday they had detained 56 far-right activists who tried to disrupt a gay pride march in central Kiev, which saw around 5,000 people take part and a huge security presence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Far-right activists protest against a gay pride march in central Kiev amid a large police presence play

Far-right activists protest against a gay pride march in central Kiev amid a large police presence

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ukrainian police said Sunday they had detained 56 far-right activists who tried to disrupt a gay pride march in central Kiev, which saw around 5,000 people take part and a huge security presence.

Around 150 members of a far-right group blocked the planned route of the march before it began, with several of them throwing gas canisters at police.

Five officers had to seek medical treatment, police said.

The march later took place without incident as participants with rainbow flags and multi-coloured hair walked through the capital.

The number of participants was roughly double that of the previous year. US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Rebecca Harms from the European Parliament were at the front of the march.

Along the way supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights were guarded by another 5,000 officers, including mounted police.

"There must always be the police, otherwise someone will come, otherwise someone will interrupt, otherwise someone will attack," 19-year-old Liza, who was on the march, told AFP.

"I think this is not the way it should be in a civilized country," she added.

"We just want to show that we are here -- all different, but all equal," Svitlana, a 20-year-old LGBT activist said.

Not only the far-right activists came to protest against the march, but also people who said they were defenders of "traditional family values".

"Gay parades are a propaganda of gay dictatorship," Larysa, a 52-year-old woman told AFP.

"They can do what they want, but we are against the propaganda, against implantation of this to our children," she complained.

Homophobia is still commonplace in post-Soviet Ukraine, but Kiev authorities are attempting to demonstrate their tolerance by allowing pride marches to take place, in contrast to neighbouring Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Boko Haram: Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state Boko Haram Update: Bomb blasts kill 31 in Borno state
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight
In Russia: Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to move In Russia Zone for minority fans at World Cup forced to move
In Greece: Protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal In Greece Protesters clash with police after Macedonia name deal
In DR Congo: Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
In Australia: Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan In Australia Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup...bullet
3 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
4 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
5 In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attackbullet
6 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
7 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on...bullet
8 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
9 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools - againbullet
10 Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without...bullet

Related Articles

Football Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star
In Ukraine Government arrests second suspect in Babchenko case
Football Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup
Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
Football Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap
Russia-Ukraine Dialogue Putin, Poroshenko discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners
World Mueller charges Manafort and his Russian aide with obstruction
Football What sort of welcome will World Cup visitors get in Russia?

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Squatters in a rundown building in central Cape Town have no access to either electricity or water
In South Africa Black majority battles apartheid urban planning
Conservative Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque could become the country's youngest ever leader at 41
In Colombia Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on presidency
The wines to be auctioned off next month include Cros-Parantoux Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, which ranks among the world's priciest drops
In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale
Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro -- a former guerrilla and mayor of Bogota -- is facing off against conservative frontrunner Ivan Duque on Sunday
In Colombia Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election