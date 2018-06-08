Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned in Singapore before summit


In Singapore Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit

A Kim Jong Un lookalike said Friday he was questioned on arrival in Singapore ahead of a historic US-North Korea summit and told to stay away from sites linked to the event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Howard X, a Kim Jong Un impersonator, was told by Singapore authorities to stay away from Sentosa Island, the venue for Tuesday's historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un play

Howard X, a Kim Jong Un impersonator, was told by Singapore authorities to stay away from Sentosa Island, the venue for Tuesday's historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kim Jong Un lookalike said Friday he was questioned on arrival in Singapore ahead of a historic US-North Korea summit and told to stay away from sites linked to the event.

The Hong Kong-based impersonator, who goes by the name Howard X, has gained worldwide attention for his impressions of the North Korean leader in recent months.

He appeared at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics alongside a Donald Trump lookalike, and the duo are set to take part in an alternative summit ahead of Tuesday's meeting between the US president and Kim.

But the Kim impersonator said that when he arrived at the city-state's Changi Airport he was stopped by an immigration officer and questioned for two hours.

"They (searched) my bags and then told me that this is a very sensitive time to be in Singapore and that I should stay away from the Sentosa Island as well as the Shangri-La hotel in town," he said in a Facebook post.

Trump and Kim will hold their historic meeting on Sentosa, off Singapore's main island, while Trump will reportedly stay in the five-star Shangri-La.

The lookalike said he was asked if he had participated in Hong Kong's "Occupy Central" protest movement, to which he responded he had.

It is illegal to hold a protest in tightly-controlled Singapore without a police permit, except for in one corner of a downtown park.

He said he was finally allowed to enter Singapore after the grilling, and that he was now "prepared for some fun during this historical moment".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Switzerland: Voters to place bets on gambling law in high stakes referendum In Switzerland Voters to place bets on gambling law in high stakes referendum
Jean-Pierre Bemba: Congolese warlord faces verdict in war crimes appeal Jean-Pierre Bemba Congolese warlord faces verdict in war crimes appeal
In Hong Kong: Rewriting history? Education turns political battleground In Hong Kong Rewriting history? Education turns political battleground
Trump: US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7 Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
North Korea: Who's getting this? Country's summit bill North Korea Who's getting this? Country's summit bill
In Thailand: Family of gold panners shot dead in restive Thai south In Thailand Family of gold panners shot dead in restive Thai south

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
4 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow to step...bullet
5 Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influxbullet
6 Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between...bullet
7 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of...bullet
8 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
9 In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptionsbullet
10 David Davis United Kingdom warns EU's 'dogmatic'...bullet

Related Articles

North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ
North Korea Who's getting this? Country's summit bill
Mike Pompeo N.Korea's Kim told me he was 'prepared to denuclearize'
In India Modi to meet China's Xi for second talks in weeks
US-North Korea Summit Trump hosts Japan PM, five days before meeting with Kim
US-North Korea Summit China's gateway to N. Korea pins hopes on Kim-Trump meeting
In North Korea Lessons in loathing at museum to 'US atrocity'
Politics China seems 'worried' about Malaysia's new leadership, and a suspicious $2 billion deal could be the first sign of trouble
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

The documentary "Srbenka" by Croatian director Nebojsa Slijepcevic was inspired by the experience of a young Croatian girl when she discovered she was an ethnic Serb, and explores the impact on the country's youth of the 1990s war
In Croatia New film explores war's dark shadow over youth
Despite the fences and watchtowers, residents all along the DMZ have grown indifferent to the propaganda broadcasts and gunfire that punctuate their daily existence
North Korea Hope and indifference in the shadows of Korean DMZ
Ukraine's parliament has voted to dismiss Oleksandr Danylyuk as finance minister, in a move expected to raise concern among the country's foreign donors
Volodymyr Groysman Ukrainian MPs approve anti-corruption court, sack finance minister
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace as opposition parties call for a review of his spending in last year's presidential race
In France Pressure mounts on Macron as campaign spending draws scrutiny