Home > News > World >

Kim Yong Chol: N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man


Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man

The hawkish North Korean general on his way to New York for pre-summit talks is a skillful politician who has thrived through three generations of the ruling Kim family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kim Yong Chol has successfully navigated three generations of the ruling Kim dynasty, and now finds himself at the forefront of North Korea's re-engagement with the outside world play

Kim Yong Chol has successfully navigated three generations of the ruling Kim dynasty, and now finds himself at the forefront of North Korea's re-engagement with the outside world

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The hawkish North Korean general on his way to New York for pre-summit talks is a skillful politician who has thrived through three generations of the ruling Kim family.

Kim Yong Chol, described as Kim Jong Un's right-hand man, left Beijing on Wednesday bound for the North's "imperialist enemy" where he will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and possibly Donald Trump.

The man blamed by South Korea for the 2010 sinking of a warship that killed 46 sailors will become the most senior North Korean to step on US soil in nearly two decades.

The meeting is the latest in a flurry of diplomacy as the two sides lay the groundwork for a historic first summit, planned for June 12.

The four-star general, who is believed to be in his 70s, has been at the forefront of Pyongyang's emergence from global isolation this year.

He attended the closing ceremony of the South's Winter Olympics in February, sitting just feet (centimetres) from Ivanka Trump.

He was by Kim's side when the young North Korean leader met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, and again for the leaders' surprise second summit on May 26.

But the march to become Kim Jong Un's most trusted general has been a long one requiring intellectual heft, nimble footwork and a willingness to take extreme measures.

Purge

Kim Yong Chol first donned the uniform of the Korean People's Army in the 1960s, when he was assigned to guard the heavily-fortified border that bisects the peninsula.

A graduate of Pyongyang's elite Kim Il Sung Military University, he went on to make a name for himself as an expert on the hated South Korean regime.

Kim often "explained everything about the South's political and military situation for more than an hour without looking at a script", defector and former army colonel Choi Joo Hwal told the Seoul-based Daily NK news website in 2016.

He won a series of promotions under the country's founding leader Kim Il Sung and even led the North's military delegation for talks with the South in 1989.

Kim "came to the attention of top leadership figures by hard work and accomplishment and not through patronage connections", the respected 38 North website reported.

Kim's role as a military interlocutor in dealings with the South continued under Kim Jong Il, but it was his rise to the top job at the Reconnaissance General Bureau, overseeing foreign spying operations in 2009, that made him notorious.

It was at Kim that South Korean intelligence pointed the finger of blame when the Cheonan corvette was torpedoed in 2010, and when artillery units shelled a border island, killing four people.

Seoul said the military man was manoeuvring to show loyalty to the regime as the power transfer from Kim Jong Il to his son was getting under way.

That shift was completed in 2011, when the untested Kim Jong Un ascended, carrying out a purge that saw many senior figures removed or even executed.

It was a purge Kim Yong Chol would survive, cementing his reputation as a hawk in 2013 when he threatened to break the ceasefire that ended the Korean War and to turn the US into a "sea of fire" with a nuclear strike.

But in the recent reconciliatory push he has also made efforts to paint himself as a more approachable figure.

Reportedly a gifted linguist, Kim has appeared at ease in international settings, and even attempted a joke with Seoul reporters who visited Pyongyang in April for a pop concert.

But it was a joke with a edge of steel, and a reminder of where his loyalties lie.

"I am Kim Yong Chol, the guy blamed by the South for the Cheonan ship sinking".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Macron: PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
In Ireland: New child adoption scandal engulfs In Ireland New child adoption scandal engulfs
In Zimbabwe: Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30 In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
In Gaza: Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry In Gaza Palestinian injured protests dies of wounds: ministry
Arkady Babchenko: Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
Mariano Rajoy: Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case Mariano Rajoy Embattled Spanish PM rules out quitting over graft case

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
4 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 Donald Trump US President, PM Abe say 'imperative' to...bullet
7 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
8 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
9 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump is facing a major test from the dark, hardline official Kim Jong Un has sent to New York City
World Top aide to Kim is bound for U.S., Trump says
World Releasing three, North Koreans signal openness
World Secret Pompeo mission to North Korea shows trump's trust in spies over diplomats
Politics Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, just had her status upgraded as North Korea tries to show it has a normal "first couple"
Politics A new era of diplomatic relations with North Korea is on the horizon — here's what's happened so far
North Korea Kim Jong-un lambasts US for attaching preconditions for talks
Moon Jae-in President tells Trump Seoul to send special envoy to North Korea
World Can South Korea's leader turn an Olympic truce into a lasting peace?

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
US televangelist Jesse Duplantis is appealing for donations to purchase a Dassault Falcon 7X jet like this one shown at Le Bourget airport
In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet
Animal Husbandry department and Forest officials deposit a bat into a container after catching it inside a well at Changaroth in Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala on May 21
In India Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus
French oil giant Total was the only western firm to finalise an investment deal in Iran's energy sector after the 2015 nuclear deal
Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total