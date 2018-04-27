Home > News > World >

Knife attacker kills seven children, wounds 12 in China


In China Knife attacker kills seven children, wounds 12

A knife-wielding man with a grudge killed seven middle school children and injured 12 others as they returned home in northern China on Friday, authorities said, in one of the deadliest such rampages in the country in recent years.

  • Published:
Map locating Mizhi county in China where a knife-wielding man killed seven middle school children and injured 12 others play

Map locating Mizhi county in China where a knife-wielding man killed seven middle school children and injured 12 others

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A knife-wielding man with a grudge killed seven middle school children and injured 12 others as they returned home in northern China on Friday, authorities said, in one of the deadliest such rampages in the country in recent years.

The 28-year-old suspect was detained and the injured children were receiving hospital treatment, the Mizhi County public security bureau in Shaanxi province said on its official social media account.

Five girls and two boys were killed, the bureau said. Another nine girls and three boys were wounded. The ages of the children were not given, but middle schoolers are usually between 12 and 15 years old in China.

The incident took place at around 6:10 pm local time, the department said.

A man surnamed Zhao from Zhaojiashan village in Mizhi County was arrested, the public security bureau said.

The suspect confessed that he had been "bullied" when he attended the same Number Three Middle School when he was a child, "hated" his classmates and decided to use a "dagger" to kill people on Friday, the bureau said.

A video posted by The Paper, a daily, on video-sharing website Miaopai.com shows two or three bodies lying on the ground in a narrow lane. A person is heard shouting "hurry, call the police!" Police are seen running and later frogmarching a man down the street.

AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

Knife attacks are not uncommon in the country.

In February, a knife-wielding man with a personal grudge killed a woman and injured 12 others in a busy Beijing shopping mall -- a rare act of violence in the heavily policed capital.

In May last year, a man believed to be suffering mental health problems killed two people and injured 18 in southwest Guizhou province.

In July, a man armed with a kitchen knife killed two people and wounded nine others in a supermarket in the southern city of Shenzhen.

History of attacks

Attacks have also targeted schoolchildren in the past.

In January 2017, a man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed and wounded 11 children at a kindergarten in China's southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

In February 2016, a knife-wielding assailant wounded 10 children in Haikou, in the southern island province of Hainan, before committing suicide.

The man had entered the school in the afternoon, claiming that he was there to pick up his son.

In 2014, state media reported that a man stabbed three children and a teacher to death and wounded several others in a rampage at a primary school that refused to enrol his daughter.

That followed a March 2013 incident in which a man killed two relatives and then slashed 11 people, including six children, outside a school in China's commercial hub Shanghai.

The events have forced authorities to increase security around schools and led to calls for more research into the root causes of such acts.

Violent crime has been on the rise in China in recent decades as the nation's economy has boomed and the gap between rich and poor has widened rapidly.

Studies have also described a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders, some of them linked to stress as the pace of life becomes faster and support systems wither.

In June last year, a bomb blast that killed eight people and injured dozens outside a kindergarten in Fengxian, eastern China, was blamed on a 22-year-old introvert with health problems who had written the words "death" and "destroy" on the walls of his apartment. Material to make a homemade explosive device was found in the home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Toronto: Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
In Mali: Presidental election set for 29 July In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July
In Myanmar: Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Joyce Banda: Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile Joyce Banda Malawi's ex-president returns after 4 year exile
In Nicaragua: The tide goes against long-time leader In Nicaragua The tide goes against long-time leader
Iran: Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente Iran Government says US 'unqualified' to play role in Korean detente

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Damascus Syria regime bombardment kills 17 civilians: monitorbullet
4 Avicii DJ 'could not go on any longer': familybullet
5 Air Strike Saudi Arabia downs Yemeni rebel missilebullet
6 In Mali Presidental election set for 29 Julybullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 European Union US police cripple Islamic State media...bullet
9 In Japan Girls banned from sumo event amid sexism uproarbullet
10 Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Starbucks can't stop talking about China
Politics People are campaigning for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize for the Korea talks
Finance Starbucks can't stop talking about China
Politics Western countries reportedly want to use cash and soft power to fend off Chinese influence in the Pacific
Football Iniesta to leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Politics Trump praises 'my good friend' Xi Jinping for 'great help' with historic Kim Jong Un peace talks
Politics Kim Jong Un's historic peace talks were broadcast everywhere except North Korea — here's why he keeps his people in the dark
Football Iniesta to leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Politics North and South Korea agree to pursue signing a peace treaty
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Huthi rebel supporters protest in Sanaa on April 26, 2018, against the killing of the insurgents' top political leader, Saleh al-Sammad, in a Saudi-led coalition strike the week before
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
North Korea's missiles are regularly paraded in the capital Pyongyang but estimates of its arsenal vary
In South Korea One word, many meanings: Korean ‘denuclearisation’ in the headlines
Yemeni rebel supporters attend the funeral of slain Huthi political chief Saleh al-Sammad in Sanaa on April 28, 2018
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state has not received any formal request to host the Trump-Kim meeting
Lee Hsien Loong No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM